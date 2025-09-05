Zuckerberg pledges $600 billion investment to Trump for data centers and innovation

Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de septiembre, 2025

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg thanked President Donald Trump for hosting the dinner at the White House where CEOs from several top tech companies met to discuss the state of the industry and share their insights and ideas to drive development and innovation.

During the event, Zuckerberg pledged at least $600 billion through 2028 to build data centers and infrastructure to drive the next wave of innovation.

Sitting next to the president, Zuckerberg said everyone present was making "huge investments" in the country for technology projects.

"It's no small thing to bring a group like this together," said Zuckerberg, who was seated to Trump's right. "I think that says a lot about his leadership and his focus on innovation," he noted, referring to the president.

CEOs of American tech giants, almost all allies of Donald Trump, spared no praise for the president Thursday during a dinner hosted at the White House. The meeting came at a time when Trump is betting on stimulating the domestic tech industry by setting tariffs on foreign companies.