Most young workers want to change jobs this year

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos 7 de junio, 2025

More than 60% of young workers are considering changing jobs, a new Wizard study by Reyhane Mansouri revealed. In particular, the report indicated that 66% of Generation Z and 65% of Millennials plan to make a career change.

This phenomenon is not limited to the youth. Forty percent of Generation X workers are also contemplating a career change, while Baby Boomers are more conservative, with 15% evaluating following the same path.

The reasons for change

The combination of economic instability, technological advances and new personal priorities is driving a major overhaul of traditional careers. Younger workers are no longer willing to settle for simply a stable job. Instead, they are looking for a healthy work environment, better income and growth opportunities.

The motivations behind this shift are clear. The most commonly cited reasons include:

- Seeking a better salary (35%)

- Concerns about job security (20%)

- Lack of growth opportunities (19%)

- Unhealthy or rigid work environments (18%)

The challenge for companies

This movement poses a serious challenge for employers. Talent retention is becoming more complex in an environment where turnover is increasing and expectations are constantly changing.

To stay competitive, experts recommend organizations to bet on:

- Training and professional development programs.

- Real work flexibility policies.

In addition, initiatives such as tenure, personalized benefits and positive work culture can make the difference between losing talent and nurturing it.