Southwest Airlines to charge for checked baggage to boost revenue

Published by Diane Hernandez 11 de marzo, 2025

Southwest Airlines said Tuesday it would begin charging some customers for checked baggage, ending its previous free bag policy. The official statement also said the move is a way to boost revenue.

The initiatives announced today "will reward the airline's most loyal Customers and give all Customers more options," said the release from one of the largest airlines in the United States.

Southwest will continue to offer two free checked bags to Rapid Rewards A-List members and preferred customers traveling on Business Select fares, and one free checked bag to A-List members and other select customers. In addition, it will credit one checked bag to Rapid Reward credit cardholders.

Along with baggage fees for non-preferred customers, weight and size limitations on paid baggage also apply. The changes will apply to flights booked on or after May 28, 2025.

"We will do all this while remaining focused on what's made us strong—our People and the authentic, friendly, and award-winning Customer Service only they can provide," added Bob Jordan, president, chief executive officer and vice chairman of the board of Southwest Airlines.

New base fare for Southwest Airlines flights

Meanwhile the company will introduce a new base fare for lower-priced tickets purchased starting in May of this year. It did not confirm exactly how much flights will cost following this report.

The announcement marks another change in the advantages enjoyed by passengers of the Texas-based airline. Southwest already ended its open seating policy, which had been central to its brand image for more than 50 years, in 2024.