Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 18 de febrero, 2025

Southwest Airlines announced that it will cut 1,750 jobs, the equivalent of 15% of its workforce, after drawing up a corporate restructuring plan. The move will also affect management.

"Southwest Airlines announced a reduction in its workforce to create a leaner and more agile organization as part of the airline's transformational plan," the company reported in a release. "The workforce reduction of approximately 1,750 Employee roles is focused almost entirely on corporate overhead and leadership positions and represents approximately 15% of corporate positions."

"As part of this restructuring, eleven senior management positions (vice presidents and above), which also represent 15% of the company's senior management committee, will be eliminated," it added.

Bob Jordan, president and CEO of Southwest Airlines, stressed that it is an "unprecedented" decision in the company's 53-year history. "We are at a pivotal moment as we transform Southwest Airlines into a leaner, faster, and more agile organization. I arrived at this decision thoughtfully and carefully, knowing how hard it will be to say goodbye to colleagues who have been a significant part of our Southwest Culture and accomplishments."

Southwest Airlines confirmed that the cuts will be implemented in the second quarter of this year.

It is the second major change within the airline in less than three months. In mid-December 2024, Southwest Airlines reported that it was getting rid of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.