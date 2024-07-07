Price of postage stamps to increase for the second time in 2024

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-07T13:48:19.000Z"}

The Postal Service (USPS) will once again raise the price of postage stamps. As reported by Fox, in mid-July the cost of the first-class "Forever" stamp will increase by 5% (going from $0.68 cents to $0.73).

In April of this year, the USPS announced that it had filed, with the Postal Regulatory Commission, a proposal to raise the price of stamps. This included an increase in the cost of international postcards and letters (from $1.55 to $1.65).

"The Postal Service is also seeking price adjustments for Special Services products, including Certified Mail and money order fees," the statement said.

New pricing is "necessary"

In 2023, "the price of stamps was 63 cents each. That increased to 66 cents in July of the same year, and then to 68 cents in January 2024."

The USPS explained that the price increase is somewhat "necessary" for the post office to remain in good economic standing.

"As changes in the mailing and shipping marketplace continue, these price adjustments are necessary to achieve the financial stability sought by the organization's Delivering for America 10-year plan."