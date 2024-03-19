In October 2023, the news of Matthew Perry's death shocked the entire world. The authorities found the lifeless body of one of the central characters of Friends in his home located in Los Angeles. The autopsy revealed that the actor had traces of ketamine in his system. In the last few hours, another personality like Elon Musk recognized, in an interview with Don Lemon, that he consumes this powerful narcotic - under medical prescription - to alleviate certain mental health problems that he suffers from.

"There are times when I have a negative chemical state in my brain, like depression, I guess. Ketamine is helpful for getting one out of a negative frame of mind," said the CEO of Tesla, Inc. and X Corp. during his speech. Musk added that its consumption consists of a "small amount once every two weeks."

Elon Musk on tweeting and ketamine use on #TheDonLemonShow episode 1. Full interview: https://t.co/0fZh9smJUQ pic.twitter.com/rrijY4vyyi — Don Lemon (@donlemon) March 18, 2024

Musk knows that he should not abuse the narcotic, as it would affect his work performance. "If you take too much ketamine, you can't do much work, and I have a lot of work," he said.

Ketamine has sedative, analgesic and anesthetic properties, which is why doctors use it in different clinical procedures such as general anesthesia. Aside from its uses in people, it must be explained that it is also used in other living beings. Veterinarians turn to ketamine to treat animals: for example, it serves as a tranquilizer for horses due to its properties, and doses tend to be given to them after they perform equestrian exercises or to alleviate their injuries.