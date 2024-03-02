World

El Salvador claims to have eliminated ‘all use and trace’ of gender ideology in public schools

"They make us pay so that [our children] have an education contrary to nature, contrary to God, contrary to the family," said President Nayib Bukele about gender ideology in the classroom.

SANTIAGO OSPITAL
March 2, 2024
Salvadoran Education Minister José Mauricio Pineda confirmed this week that "all use and trace of gender ideology" has been eradicated from the country's public schools.

Pineda thus backed up the statements from his ministry, which days before denied a post on social media of images of alleged public school material with "evidence of the gender ideology that is confusing our children, with the endorsement of the government."

The Ministry of Education stated that "these contents have been expelled from guides, books and other educational materials that were made and disseminated by previous administrations." In addition, he provided a telephone number for parents to report this type of material in the classroom. Children returned to school in early February.

In a memo obtained by local newspaper La Prensa, the minister reminded the members of the public education system that the government has been rejecting gender ideology in education since 2022. In addition, he called on them to comply with official guidelines "in order to avoid sanctions that could lead to termination of duties." He also said:

Finally, I invite you to continue working to guarantee a comprehensive education for girls, boys and adolescents in the country, without external influences or globalist lobbies that harm the spiritual, moral and civic values ​​that characterize Salvadorans.

‘They make us pay so that [our children] have an education contrary to nature, contrary to God, contrary to the family’

"We trust our children, who are what is most valuable to us, to the educational system to teach them mathematical biology, important things, and then others come and they want to impose ideologies on them, to put things contrary to nature into them," said Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele during a conversation with the founder of Moms For Liberty, Catherine Stubbe.

Asked what he was doing in his country, the recently re-elected president responded that, simply, "we do not allow those ideologies in schools." He also assured that the solution was not simply to clean up the curriculum, but that parents had to be informed and be able to decide about their children's education.

"They make us pay so that they have an education contrary to nature, contrary to God, contrary to the family," he said at CPAC. "It's not just a plan that [just] happens: it's a premeditated plan to destroy the future generation."

