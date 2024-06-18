The British singer claimed that she does not regret accusing the Jewish State of committing “genocide” in Gaza. She also expressed her support for the Labor Party ahead of the U.K. elections.

British singer Dua Lipa said in a new interview that she does not regret some of her harsh social media posts in which she called Israel's anti-terrorist operations in Rafah "genocide." Despite her criticism, she did not mention the atrocities committed by Hamas against Israelis and against Palestinians themselves.

Dua Lipa was referring to the harsh criticism against Israel that she posted at the end of May on social media. "Burning children alive can never be justified. The whole world is mobilising to stop the Israeli genocide. Please show your solidarity with Gaza," the singer posted. She added the hashtag, "All eyes on Rafah."

In statements made to Radio Times magazine while talking about her third album, Radical Optimism, the singer claimed that when she speaks about political issues she makes sure to ”double, triple-check” herself.

She claimed that “'this is about something that is way bigger than me, and it’s necessary – and that’s the only reason I’m posting it.’ That is my only solace in doing that.” She added: "It’s always going to be met with a backlash and other people’s opinions, so it’s a big decision. I balance it out, because ultimately I feel it’s for the greater good, so I’m willing to [take that hit].”

Dua Lipa said in the interview that her ancestry linked to her Albanian parents from Kosovo, an area prone to battles and conflict, influenced her political outlook."[Speaking up is] a natural inclination for me, given my background and heritage, and that my very existence is somewhat political," she said.

In the same interview, Dua Lipa revealed that she continued to support the Labor Party and suggested that she would vote for this political party in the next U.K. elections but clarified that she has not personally endorsed the Labor candidate Keir Starmer. “Over the past three or four years, I’ve kind of decided that standing behind a certain political party leader is probably not the route I want to take,” she said.

Last January, Dua Lipa also condemned Hamas for the massacre on October 7. Despite this, the truth is that her criticisms against the Israeli counteroffensive have been significantly more common and harsh than those made against the Palestinian terrorist organization.