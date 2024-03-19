Donald Trump's former advisor Peter Navarro voluntarily enters prison in Miami

The judge denied his request not to serve prison time today. He becomes the first former government official to enter jail due to the Jan. 6 trials.

Peter Navarro, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, reported to federal prison in Miami on Tuesday. He becomes the first senior Trump administration official to serve time related to the allegations surrounding Jan. 6.

Navarro's conviction comes for refusing to cooperate with the special congressional commission investigating the events of Jan. 6. This same Tuesday, Navarro filed a plea with the court in an attempt to dodge a prison sentence. However, the judge rejected his plea.

🔴Peter Navarro inicia su condena de 4 meses en la cárcel.

Antes de su entrada a prisión: “Esta es la militarización partidista de nuestro sistema judicial. Caminaré con orgullo allí y cumpliré mi condena. Sacaré fuerzas de esto”. pic.twitter.com/QOHhgIgdHm — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) March 19, 2024

Tuesday was the deadline for Donald Trump's former adviser to voluntarily present himself in a federal prison in Miami. He finally did so, after giving a brief press conference before the media who were present in the vicinity of the low-security penitentiary.

At the end of January, Navarro was sentenced to four months behind bars and ordered to pay a fine of $9,500 for two minor contempt charges after failing to comply with his obligation to appear before the now-defunct federal committee that investigated the Jan. 6 incidents.