Dodgers fire Shohei Ohtani's interpreter for 'massive theft' in illegal betting

The representatives made the decision after learning that the baseball player's name had emerged in a federal investigation.

March 21, 2024
The Dodgers fired Shohei Ohtani's interpreter. Ippei Mizuhara is accused of participating in a “massive theft” of player funds to place bets at an allegedly illegal betting house that is under federal investigation.

"Lawyers for Ohtani made that claim after The Times learned that Ohtani’s name had surfaced in the investigation of Mathew Bowyer, an Orange County resident. Ohtani’s representatives looked into the actions of the interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, in response to The Times’ queries, a source close to the matter said," reported the  Los Angeles Times.

In that sense, the Los Angeles Times highlighted that "Mizuhara placed bets with Bowyer, according to the sources, who requested anonymity to share sensitive information."

Likewise, the West Hollywood law firm Berk Brettler reported that it is in conversation with the authorities. "In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft and we are turning the matter over to the authorities," the firm explained in a statement.

