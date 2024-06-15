Politics

Democratic civil war? Progressive Jamaal Bowman takes shots at Hillary Clinton for endorsing his pro-Israel opponent in the primaries

The former presidential candidate supports the candidacy of George Latimer, who leads the member of The Squad in the Democratic primary polls for the 16th electoral district.

June 15, 2024
Jamaal Bowman is one of the most progressive members of Congress. The Squad member arrived on Capitol Hill in 2021 and has not faced a challenge "from the right" in the Democratic primary in his district since then. However, things are very different in 2024, as a well-funded, pro-Israel candidate seeks to unseat him.

The candidate is George Latimer, current Westchester County Executive. While he distanced himself from Bowman over his rhetoric against the Jewish state, his domestic agenda is quite similar to that of his opponent.

Indeed, he has the support of groups such as AIPAC, Democratic Majority for Israel and Jewish Democratic Council of America.

"It's about results, not rhetoric. Much of politics has become that kind of spectacle: how you look in front of the cameras," the candidate said when he launched the campaign in 2023.

"We need strong, principled Democrats in Congress more than ever"

Latimer earned some high-profile endorsements, though the most notable was from Hillary Clinton, who resides in New York and even represented the state in the Senate between 2001 and 2009. "With Trump on the ballot, we need strong, principled Democrats in Congress more than ever," the former presidential candidate said on her X account, claiming that Latimer "will protect abortion rights, stand up to the NRA, and fight for President Biden’s agenda."

"I am honored to have the support of Hillary Clinton, whose decades of service are an inspiration," Latimer replied in gratitude.

Of course, this did not sit well with Bowman's campaign, which was quick to respond to the former Secretary of State's support.

"I wouldn't call that a major endorsement"

The progressive spoke with CNN, attacking Hillary Clinton and downplaying her. "I definitely wouldn‘t call that a major endorsement, with all due respect," he told journalist Laura Coates.

At the same time, he stuck out his chest for the progressive endorsements he has achieved so far. "We are endorsed by sitting U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sitting U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and the minority leader of the Democratic Party, Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.," Bowman said.

