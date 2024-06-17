Politics

New Jersey Democratic leader George Norcross charged with organized crime

The state attorney general claimed that he "conspired to extort and coerce" using his political influence.

ALEJANDRO BAñOS
June 17, 2024


New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin has charged George Norcross, a leader in the New Jersey Democratic Party, with forming an organized crime association.

His brother Phillip and four other people were also charged with 13 charges related to that offense.

According to the indictment, "members and associates of the Norcross Enterprise, including George Norcross III used their political influence to tailor New Jersey economic development legislation to their preferences. After the legislation was enacted in September 2013, members and associates of the Norcross Enterprise conspired to, and did, extort and coerce others to obtain—for certain individuals and business entities — properties and property rights on the Camden, New Jersey waterfront and associated tax incentive credits."

"The entities that benefitted, including Cooper Health and [the insurance firm Conner Strong & Buckelew CSB] then occupied the properties they obtained interests in and sold the tax credits they obtained for millions of dollars," the New Jersey attorney general continued.

Norcross is a former member of the Democratic National Committee and former head of the Camden County Democratic Party, the Associated Press reported. Donald, another of his brothers, is a U.S. representative from New Jersey.

