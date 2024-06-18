Kansas sues Pfizer for misleading the public about COVID-19 vaccine

The state alleges that the company violated consumer protections by saying the vaccine dose was safe despite knowing about adverse effects.

The state of Kansas sued the pharmaceutical company Pfizer and accuses it of misleading the public about the COVID-19 vaccine. The state alleges that the company allegedly violated consumer protections by saying the vaccine was safe despite knowing about its adverse effects.

"Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine was safe even though it knew its COVID-19 vaccine was connected to serious adverse events, including myocarditis and pericarditis, failed pregnancies, and deaths. Pfizer concealed this critical safety information from the public," the lawsuit alleged, as reported by Fox News.

'Pfizer must be held accountable'

Additionally, the state maintained that Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine was effective even though it knew its efficacy declined over time and did not protect against variants of the disease.

"Pfizer must be held accountable for falsely representing the benefits of its COVID-19 vaccine while concealing and suppressing the truth about its vaccine’s safety risks, waning effectiveness, and inability to prevent transmission," the lawsuit added.

The state explained that millions of its inhabitants heard Pfizer's "misrepresentations" about the vaccine. "For example, Pfizer administered 3,355,518 Pfizer vaccine doses in Kansas as of February 7, 2024. This accounted for more than 60% of all vaccine doses in Kansas," it highlighted.

Pfizer’s extensive and aggressive efforts to keep its COVID-19 vaccine information hidden conflict with its public transparency pledges and raise serious questions about what Pfizer is hiding and why it is hiding it.

Meanwhile, Pfizer sent a statement to Fox News defending the safety of the vaccine. The company stressed that the injection "helped protect against severe COVID-19 outcomes, including hospitalization and death."

"Since its initial authorization by FDA in December 2020, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to more than 1.5 billion people, demonstrated a favorable safety profile in all age groups," Pfizer noted.