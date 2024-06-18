Society

Kansas sues Pfizer for misleading the public about COVID-19 vaccine

The state alleges that the company violated consumer protections by saying the vaccine dose was safe despite knowing about adverse effects.

Vacuna Pfizer
(Wikimedia Commons).
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
June 18, 2024
1 minute read

The state of Kansas sued the pharmaceutical company Pfizer and accuses it of misleading the public about the COVID-19 vaccine. The state alleges that the company allegedly violated consumer protections by saying the vaccine was safe despite knowing about its adverse effects.

"Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine was safe even though it knew its COVID-19 vaccine was connected to serious adverse events, including myocarditis and pericarditis, failed pregnancies, and deaths. Pfizer concealed this critical safety information from the public," the lawsuit alleged, as reported by Fox News.

Pfizer -(002) by Williams Perdomo

 

'Pfizer must be held accountable'

Additionally, the state maintained that Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine was effective even though it knew its efficacy declined over time and did not protect against variants of the disease.

"Pfizer must be held accountable for falsely representing the benefits of its COVID-19 vaccine while concealing and suppressing the truth about its vaccine’s safety risks, waning effectiveness, and inability to prevent transmission," the lawsuit added.

The state explained that millions of its inhabitants heard Pfizer's "misrepresentations" about the vaccine. "For example, Pfizer administered 3,355,518 Pfizer vaccine doses in Kansas as of February 7, 2024. This accounted for more than 60% of all vaccine doses in Kansas," it highlighted.

Pfizer’s extensive and aggressive efforts to keep its COVID-19 vaccine information hidden conflict with its public transparency pledges and raise serious questions about what Pfizer is hiding and why it is hiding it.

Meanwhile, Pfizer sent a statement to Fox News defending the safety of the vaccine. The company stressed that the injection "helped protect against severe COVID-19 outcomes, including hospitalization and death."

"Since its initial authorization by FDA in December 2020, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to more than 1.5 billion people, demonstrated a favorable safety profile in all age groups," Pfizer noted.

Topics:

Recommendation

La gente sostiene pancartas mientras manifestantes pro palestinos se reúnen en el campus del City College de Nueva York

Department of Education accuses the University of Michigan and CUNY of failing to protect their Jewish students

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman's criticism of Black History Month: 'I detest it. My history is American history'

Don Omar en concierto

Don Omar announces that he has cancer

Una planta de Marihuana.

Maryland governor will vacate 175,000 marijuana convictions

Imagen del incendio que arrasó con más de 15.000 acres de tierra en el sur de California el domingo, 16 de junio.

Several wildfires cause the evacuation of 1,200 people in California

Nikki Haley anuncia el fallecimiento de su padre, Ajit Singh Randhawa

Nikki Haley announces the passing of her father, Ajit Singh Randhawa

Incendio en Gorman (California).

California: A fire near Los Angeles County forces thousands to evacuate

Un tiroteo en la celebración del Juneteenth (Austin, Texas) deja al menos dos muertos.

Texas: A shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Austin leaves at least two dead and six injured

Captura de pantalla de un video de WJZ que muestra a Rachel Morin.

Police arrest illegal Salvadoran immigrant for murder of Rachel Morin in Harford, Maryland