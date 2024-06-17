Politics

House Republicans seek to reform the National Institute of Health to avoid mistakes made during the pandemic

The Committee on Energy and Commerce, led by Rep. Cathy Anne Rodgers, takes aim at "gain-of-function" research.

Antony Fauci, durante una comparecencia ante los medios.
(Cordon Press)
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
June 17, 2024
2 minutes read

Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee are seeking to limit the power of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to avoid replicating mistakes made during the pandemic.  Specifically, the proposal seeks to strip away authority over controversial "gain-of-function" research and freeze ongoing experiments until new procedures are established.

This type of research involves altering the function of an organism so that it develops more capabilities than it would normally have.  The research's objective is to anticipate emerging infectious diseases and develop treatments, vaccines or therapies before they become widespread.

The Committee's proposal would transfer the NIH's current authority over this type of research to an " independent public oversight entity," which would have the ability to review, approve, reject, and otherwise supervise these experiments.

In turn, it would pause ongoing research until "appropriate guardrails to monitor research" are approved and prohibit the NIH from conducting or supporting gain-of-function research in countries designated as foreign adversaries, such as China.

"As with all taxpayer-funded federal agencies the NIH has a duty to responsibly manage resources.  Both before the Covid-19 pandemic and increasingly since, the NIH has played a more visible role as the most important public health research agency the country.  It is important to recognize the unique and personal opportunity costs at stake here, crucial knowledge, cures, and treatments are therefore permanently delayed or abandoned.  It is in the public interest for the NIH to work efficiently, effectively, transparently and, above all, responsibly.  Life depends on it," Rodgers said in an op-ed published in Stat.

"As Chairman of the Committee on Energy and Commerce (CMR) and Chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education (RBA), we see that the only way to restore trust in the NIH is through structural and policy reform that is thoughtful, strategic, and transformative," she added.

Finally, the congresswoman's proposal would add additional oversight of the NIH, such as more regular reporting and term limits of up to five years for institute directors.

These security measures were proposed after the House Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus shone a spotlight on a senior advisor to Anthony Fauci who used a personal email address to avoid government oversight and had contacted the nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance, who conducted studies on bat coronaviruses in China.

Topics:

Recommendation

George Norcross, exlíder demócrata de Nueva Jersey.

New Jersey Democratic leader George Norcross charged with organized crime

Joe Biden, presidente de los Estados Unidos, durante una conferencia de prensa.

Biden team to spend $50 million on a new anti-Trump campaign

Varias personas depositan su voto en las elecciones de mitad de mandato en Wolverine Lake, Michigan, el 8 de noviembre de 2022.

Democrats seek to make the immigration crisis profitable and turn it into votes

JD Vance

JD Vance chosen as the favorite for Trump's VP in a Turning Point Action poll

Una encuesta golpea duramente a Biden: pierde ante Trump por 5 puntos y su índice de aprobación baja a mínimos históricos

Trump and Biden: The least-liked presidential candidates in the last 30 years

La congresista estadounidense Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dio un discurso en Astoria Park, Queens, sobre el Nuevo Pacto Verde.

AOC and progressives can’t hide their role in stoking antisemitism

Joe Biden y Barack Obama, durante una gala de recaudación de fondos en el Peacock Theatre de Los Angeles. 15 de junio de 2024.

Biden raises $28 million in a gala full of celebrities such as Barbra Streisand, George Clooney and Julia Roberts

“Vienen a por sus trabajos”: Trump recibe un fuerte apoyo de los votantes negros en una Iglesia de Detroit tras criticar la inmigración ilegal

'They are coming for your jobs': Trump receives strong support from Black voters at a Detroit church after criticizing illegal immigration

Donald Trump

The possibility of a Trump victory attracts CEOs of big companies