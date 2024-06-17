JD Vance chosen as the favorite for Trump's VP in a Turning Point Action poll

The Ohio senator received the support of 43% of those present, well ahead of Tim Scott and Marco Rubio

There is less and less time left to decide Donald Trump's running mate for the 2024 presidential elections. The former president announced that he will reveal the name in the days before the Republican National Convention (RNC) or possibly at the event itself. The campaign already has its finalists: Marco Rubio, JD Vance, Tim Scott and Doug Burgum. One of them was a recent favorite in the poll taken at the Turning Point USA Action conference.

The senators from Florida, Ohio, and South Carolina and the governor of North Dakota are the four finalists to be Trump's running mate, who currently has the lead over the Democratic president in many key states. They were recently asked to give some more personal information as part of an in-depth probe into their backgrounds.

The four candidates were interviewed at the Turning Point USA Action conference where participants were asked to pick who should run with Trump against the Biden-Harris ticket.

As confirmed by Charlie Kirk, director of TPUSA, Vance was the first choice with 43% of the vote. Far behind were Tim Scott (15.4%), Marco Rubio (7.7%) and Doug Burgum (7%).

🚨🚨BREAKING: Sen. JD Vance wins the grassroots straw poll for Vice President among the reported four finalist at The People's Convention hosted by Turning Point Action in Detroit. Vance - 43.0%

Scott - 15.4%

Blonde - 7.7%

Burgum - 7.0% https://t.co/tzKDfhpESJ pic.twitter.com/tKht7WiFUP — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 16, 2024

The author of "Hillbilly Elegy," a former Trump critic, reconciled with the former president when he made his bid for the Ohio Senate seat, first winning Trump's endorsement and then the election against Democrat Tim Ryan.

"He has always been one of President Trump's most capable and articulate defenders and surrogates and speaks directly to the Midwestern Americans who attended our Detroit conference," Kirk told The Washington Examiner.

“These are precisely the blue wall voters we need to win in November to take back the White House. His message and appeal clearly resonate with this critical voting bloc,” added the political commentator.