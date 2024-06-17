Biden team to spend $50 million on a new anti-Trump campaign

The ad includes court images of the former president, who is described as a "convicted criminal."

Joe Biden's campaign announced that it will spend $50 million on ads that target his likely rival in the November presidential election, Donald Trump, and that emphasize the former president's legal proceedings. This information comes a week after Hunter Biden was found guilty of three charges related to the illegal purchase of a firearm.

In one of the commercials included in the ad campaign, titled "Character Matters," Biden's team references Trump's criminal conviction for 34 felony counts related to the Stormy Daniels case.

"The ad makes clear that Trump’s status as a convicted felon isn’t just a label — it’s a reflection of a spiraling and unhinged man who will do anything for power, revenge, and retribution. 'Character Matters' draws a sharp and startling contrast to President Biden, who is focused on improving the lives of hardworking Americans, lowering costs, and taking on corporate greed, forcing big corporations to pay their fair share," the campaign said in statements obtained by The Washington Examiner.

The commercial includes various images of Trump entering the New York court to be tried in the Stormy Daniels case, as well as the former president's mugshot. Furthermore, the narrator describes the Republican candidate as a "convicted criminal" :

In the courtroom, we see Donald Trump as he is. This election is between a convicted criminal who only thinks about himself and a president who fights for your family.