Politics

Biden team to spend $50 million on a new anti-Trump campaign

The ad includes court images of the former president, who is described as a "convicted criminal."

Joe Biden, presidente de los Estados Unidos, durante una conferencia de prensa.
(Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
June 17, 2024
1 minute read

Joe Biden's campaign announced that it will spend $50 million on ads that target his likely rival in the November presidential election, Donald Trump, and that emphasize the former president's legal proceedings. This information comes a week after Hunter Biden was found guilty of three charges related to the illegal purchase of a firearm.

In one of the commercials included in the ad campaign, titled "Character Matters," Biden's team references Trump's criminal conviction for 34 felony counts related to the Stormy Daniels case.

"The ad makes clear that Trump’s status as a convicted felon isn’t just a label — it’s a reflection of a spiraling and unhinged man who will do anything for power, revenge, and retribution. 'Character Matters' draws a sharp and startling contrast to President Biden, who is focused on improving the lives of hardworking Americans, lowering costs, and taking on corporate greed, forcing big corporations to pay their fair share," the campaign said in statements obtained by The Washington Examiner.

The commercial includes various images of Trump entering the New York court to be tried in the Stormy Daniels case, as well as the former president's mugshot. Furthermore, the narrator describes the Republican candidate as a "convicted criminal" :

In the courtroom, we see Donald Trump as he is. This election is between a convicted criminal who only thinks about himself and a president who fights for your family.

Topics:

Recommendation

La congresista estadounidense Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dio un discurso en Astoria Park, Queens, sobre el Nuevo Pacto Verde.

AOC and progressives can’t hide their role in stoking antisemitism

Joe Biden y Barack Obama, durante una gala de recaudación de fondos en el Peacock Theatre de Los Angeles. 15 de junio de 2024.

Biden raises $28 million in a gala full of celebrities such as Barbra Streisand, George Clooney and Julia Roberts

“Vienen a por sus trabajos”: Trump recibe un fuerte apoyo de los votantes negros en una Iglesia de Detroit tras criticar la inmigración ilegal

'They are coming for your jobs': Trump receives strong support from Black voters at a Detroit church after criticizing illegal immigration

Donald Trump

The possibility of a Trump victory attracts CEOs of big companies

Estas son todas las restricciones que exigió el equipo de Biden para debatir con Trump

The rules for the first debate between Trump and Biden come to light, although RFK Jr. could still participate

Mike Johnson

Mike Johnson announces he will take Garland's contempt case to court, criticizes Biden's 'two-tiered system of justice'

Otro golpe para el GOP en la Cámara: se hundió el proyecto de ley republicano de ayuda a Israel

House Republicans approve defense budget with limits on abortion, trans surgeries and DEI policies

Banderas estdounidenses

America's Enemies at Home and Abroad

El Presidente Joe Biden pronuncia un discurso

G7 diplomatic sources worry about Joe Biden's mental health, stating that he is worse than ever