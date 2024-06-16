Biden raises $28 million in a gala full of celebrities such as Barbra Streisand, George Clooney and Julia Roberts

Joe Biden attended a fundraising event for his campaign held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles where he was accompanied by his wife, Jill Biden, and several celebrities, as well as former President Barack Obama. During his speech, the president took the opportunity to review current events and criticize his likely opponent in the November election, Donald Trump.

The gala, held on Saturday and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, was attended by several artists who have never hidden their affinity and support for the Democratic Party, such as George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Barbra Streisand.

Other performers such as Jack Black, Kathryn Hahn and Jason Bateman were also present, as well as California Governor Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and different state and local legislators.

It is estimated that the Biden campaign will add more than $28 million to its coffers thanks to the event. Each attendee paid between $250 and $500,000 depending on the seat they requested, as reported by The Los Angeles Times.

Attacks on Trump and Obama's praise of Biden

It is true that Biden's references to Trump were brief. The most notable was that the president assured that without having done anything, he would have done "better than him." It was Obama who was in charge of delivering a more provocative speech against his successor in office:

Look, part of what has happened in the last several years is we’ve normalized behavior that used to be disqualified. The other spectacle of the nominee of one of the two major parties is sitting in court and being convicted by a jury of his peers on 34 counts. You have his foundation, it’s not allowed to operate because it was engaging in monkey business and not actually philanthropic. You had this organization being prosecuted for not paying taxes. … There was a time when we had certain core values that we agreed with. We believed in basic honesty. We believed in paying your taxes. We believed in making sure that we didn’t make fun of [prisoners of war], that we did not try to politicize our military, that we respected the ballot.

Aside from his attacks on Trump, Obama praised Biden's management of the White House:

At its best, the presidency is a relay race. You take the baton, and you run the race and then hand it to your successor. I take great pride in what the Biden administration has accomplished. It’s a reminder that we don’t have to just vote against something in this election. We have so many things to worry about and there’s a whole agenda that we should be concerned about, but we can take pride in affirming the extraordinary work that Joe has done.