Trump and Biden: The least-liked presidential candidates in the last 30 years

When they ran against each other in 2020, 13% of Americans had an unfavorable view of both candidates. Now, that number has risen to 25%.

It is still unknown whether the November elections will feature a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, although it is likely that both will be on the ballot. Consulting firms have been surveying American voters for quite some time about their views of each candidate, their predictions for the winner and other relevant data such as the popularity of this pair of rivals.

A Pew Research Center poll revealed that the Trump-Biden is the least-liked presidential candidate pairing of the last three decades or the last ten elections. Twenty-five percent of respondents have a negative opinion of both candidates while only 3% have a favorable opinion of both.

It's worth pointing out that when Biden and Trump faced off in the 2020 election, 13% of Americans had a negative opinion of both candidates. This figure has nearly doubled since then.

Previously, the most negatively viewed presidential race of the past three decades was the one between Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016, when 20% of voters had unfavorable opinions of both candidates. Other notable matchups include Trump vs. Biden in 2020 (13%), John McCain vs. Barack Obama in 2008 (13%), George H.W. Bush vs. Bill Clinton in 1992 (13%) and Mitt Romney vs. Obama in 2012 (11%).

On the other end of the spectrum, the presidential race with the most favorable public opinion was between George H.W. Bush and Michael Dukakis in 1988, with only 5% holding a negative view of both candidates. This was followed by George W. Bush against John Kerry in 2004 (6%), George W. Bush against Al Gore in 2000 (6%) and Bob Dole against Bill Clinton in 1996 (9%).

Interestingly, Trump currently holds a slight edge over Biden in public opinion. According to the survey, 36% view Trump favorably while holding a negative view of Biden, whereas 34% view Biden favorably while disapproving of Trump.

The Pew Research Center gathered responses from 8,638 eligible voters to compile these findings.