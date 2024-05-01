Politics

Democrat Tim Kennedy wins special election in New York and reduces the Republican majority in the Lower House to a single vote

The former state senator handily defeated Republican Gary Dickson to take NY's 26th Congressional District seat.

El demócrata Tim Kennedy gana una elección especial en Nueva York y reduce la mayoría republicana en la Cámara Baja a un solo voto
El presidente de la Cámara Baja, el republicano Mike Johnson. (AFP)
Democrats further reduced the slim Republican majority in the House of Representatives thanks to former state Sen. Tim Kennedy 's resounding victory in New York's 26th Congressional District.

Kennedy, who topped 68 percent of the vote, handily beat Republican Gary Dickson , a Republican municipal supervisor who barely cracked the 30 percent threshold in a heavily Democratic district that includes Buffalo and some of the surrounding suburbs.

With this victory, the Democrats now have 213 seats in their power compared to the 217 controlled by the Republicans. This way, Republicans can only lose one vote or else Democrats would tie any vote on the floor.

Right now there are five vacant seats in the House of Representatives, just six months away from the next general elections.

Democrat Kennedy will now occupy the seat left empty by former Democratic representative Brian Higgins, a former congressman with extensive experience who resigned in February denouncing a strong deterioration of the institutions in the House of Representatives.

This special election is bad news for Republicans, who are deepening their internal division in the Lower House.

In fact, the president of the Lower House, Republican Mike Johnson, today depends on the Democrats to save him from an imminent motion of censure that his fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene promised to present.

