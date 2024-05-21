Trump surprises Biden's campaign and surpasses them in April fundraising by more than 20 million

Less than six months before the elections, the president is still down in the polls and would lose to the Republican in all the key states.

Joe Biden 's campaign announced a collection of $51 million during the month of April, considerably less than in March and even less than Donald Trump 's campaign, which managed to take the lead and add $76 million to its coffers.

The increase in the magnate's income places him closer to narrowing the financial gap ahead of the November presidential elections, which still find him leading in the polls.

The April data is mainly discouraging for Biden, given that he received almost half of what was collected in March , the month in which he added $90 million.

Despite everything, Biden's campaign manager, Julie Chávez Rodríguez, celebrated the announced numbers "April’s haul reflects strong, consistent grassroots enthusiasm for reelecting Joe and Kamala, and is giving us the resources necessary to invest in opening offices, hiring organizers and communicating across our battleground states in order to mobilize the coalition of voters who will decide this election," he said in a statement.

“Trump’s operation continues to burn through cash and lag behind our growing and aggressive campaign, with no ground game and no demonstrable interest in talking to the voters they need to win. "We’re taking nothing for granted, but only our campaign is doing the required work every single day to earn voters’ support this November," he added.

To contrast the former president's numbers, since the Democratic National Committee (RNC) indicated that most of the April money came from small donors.

"Our grassroots donors understand the stakes of this election, they’re motivated to give and volunteer, and they look like America. t is their passion, their strength, and their belief in our country that will carry us over the finish line and lead us to victory this November,” said Jaime Harrison , president of the RNC, in a statement.

As for the information about the presumptive Republican nominee, which was known in the first days of May, it was celebrated by his main advisors, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles. "(Former) President Donald J. Trump "Not only is he winning in all the disputed states, but we are also raising the necessary resources to achieve a victory in November," they noted at the time.

Of the 76 million that Trump raised in April, more than 50 came from the famous Palm Beach event that broke fundraising records for one night.