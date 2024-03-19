Cuban dissident José Daniel Ferrer is alive but in critical condition, declares Senator Rick Scott

The leader of the opposition group Unión Patriótica de Cuba has been held incommunicado since November 28, 2023, and his relatives are prohibited from visting him.

Cuban activist and dissident José Daniel Ferrer is alive but in critical condition and at serious risk of death, declared Senator Rick Scott (R-FL).

Scott's announcement comes amid several reports of speculation that the dissident had died in the Mar Verde prison in Santiago de Cuba. Specifically, the international community criticized that there had been no news of Ferrer since November 28, 2023. In addition, the Castro regime systematically denied visits to his relatives.

"UPDATE: After demands for proof of life, my team has received word that José Daniel Ferrer is alive, but in critical condition and at serious risk of death," Scott wrote on X (Twitter). "I demand that the illegitimate communist regime in Cuba IMMEDIATELY release José Daniel, who was brave enough to call these thugs what they are and stand up for the freedom of the Cuban people."

María Elvira Salazar (R-FL) had already spoken out about Ferrer's condition, asking the Cuban regime for proof of life.

"Today Santiago took to the streets. There lives the patriot José Daniel Ferrer, imprisoned in a Castro prison since 2021. The family has not heard from Ferrer since November 2023. Now there are rumors of his death in prison. We demand proof of life for José Daniel. We want him free!" Elvira Salazar wrote on Sunday, before Scott's publication.

This is not the first time Ferrer has been held incommunicado for months. Last year, in June 2023, Amnesty International reported that the leader of the unofficial political opposition group Unión Patriótica de Cuba remained incommunicado since March and in serious health condition.

José Daniel Ferrer was detained by the Castro regime on July 11, 2021, in the framework of the historic protests held throughout the island.

Last weekend, amid a bloody economic and humanitarian crisis, Cubans once again took to the streets in mass protests that captured the world's attention.

According to various reports, Cubans took to the streets after spending several days without electricity and food.

The marches began on Sunday afternoon in Santiago de Cuba, the island's second-largest city, on Carretera del Morro Avenue and 9th Street in Veguita de Galo. Later, they spread to more cities despite the regime cutting off the Internet to prevent the dissemination of videos and reports of the demonstrations on social media.