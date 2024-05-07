World

Controversy in China: A zoo dyed two dogs to make them look like panda bears for exhibit

According to the zoo, this decision was made to attract a greater number of visitors and provide a more fun experience.

Un zoológico de China exhibe a dos perros teñidos simulando que son osos panda.
(YouTube / New York Post)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
May 7, 2024
Less than a minute

In recent hours, a controversial image has gone viral in China. A zoo in the city of Taizhou, located in the eastern part of the country, decided to dye two Chow Chow dogs black and white to make them look like panda bears and attract visitors' attention.

The Star reported that a zoo employee acknowledged that this decision was made to attract a greater number of visitors and give them a more fun experience.

This controversy is reminiscent of a similar incident that occurred a few months ago in another zoo in China. In the city of Hangzhou, several visitors claimed that the sun bears on display were not real animals, but people dressed in bear costumes.

