Climate group with funding from progressive organizations wages war against gas stoves

Left-wing climate group Gas Leaks Action is stepping up its campaign against gas stoves. According to Fox News, the organization recently began a million-dollar advertising initiative intended to warn about the alleged damages of appliances that run on natural gas.

On its official website, Gas Leaks Action ensures that gas protects the environment. It also maintains that gas stoves pollute the air inside homes and are a constant risk of explosion. This is an unprecedented campaign against gas stoves in the country, something that it acknowledges on its own page. "No matter what the fossil fuel industry tells you, gas is hot for the climate and toxic for your health. There is nothing 'clean' or 'natural' about gas," the organization notes.

But, in addition, the group has carried out different activities to promote the end of gas stoves. Fox News reported that Gas Leaks Action had an event with Senators Ed Markey and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with several environmental groups to criticize the American Gas Association (AGA), the country's main industry group representing natural gas suppliers.

In that sense, Fox News announced that the organization also receives shady financing and that it continues to grow with new jobs whose salaries range between $65,000 and $160,000.

"According to a Fox News Digital review of job search sites, Gas Leaks has posted several positions, including executive director, senior communications director, digital manager and digital designer, over the last two years with salaries ranging from $65,000 to $160,000. Altogether, the positions indicate the group's yearly salary and wage costs potentially exceed $465,000."

However, public information about the group is practically non-existent. Its founders, funding and history, according to Fox News, are shielded from public view.

"According to Gas Leaks' 'about page,' which appears to have been removed from the group's site but remains archived, Gas Leaks is supported by the clean energy advocacy organization Climate Nexus, which is itself fiscally supported by Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, a nonprofit that regularly funnels money from donors to progressive initiatives," explains Fox News.

Likewise, a Fox analysis of the grants "identified a single Gas Leaks donor: the California-based Heising-Simons Foundation ... In 2022 and 2023, the Heising-Simons Foundation wired two $150,000 grants to Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, earmarking both for the Gas Leaks Action Campaign."