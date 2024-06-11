Society

Chrysler recalls more than 211,000 vehicles due to brake system failure

The affected models are the 2022 Dodge Durango, as well as the Ram 2500 and 3500 manufactured between April 2021 and December 2022.

Chrysler
Chrysler (Sv1ambo - Wikimedia Commons)
VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
June 11, 2024
Less than a minute

Chrysler announced the recall of more than 211,000 vehicles due to a flaw in their anti-lock brake control module software. This error can disable the electronic stability control systems.

The affected models are the 2022 Dodge Durango, as well as the Ram 2500 and 3500 manufactured between April 2021 and December 2022.

Free software update

To address the situation, dealers will update the brake control module software on qualifying models free of charge. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), notification letters to dealers and owners will be sent on July 26.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Stellantis, Chrysler's parent company, stated that a "routine review of customer feedback" led the company to open an investigation, leading to the discovery of the flaw. To date, Chrysler is not aware of any related injuries or accidents, "urges customers to follow the instructions on their recall notices."

In the international market, it is estimated that 17,462 vehicles will be subject to recall in Canada, another 2,313 in Mexico and some 5,023 more in other markets around the world.

Topics:

Recommendation

Rebecca Grossman, sentenced to 15 years in prison after fatally running over two minors and fleeing

Una furiosa turba antisemita en NYC llama al genocidio contra Israel frente a un memorial por las víctimas del 7 de octubre

Angry anti-Semitic mob in NYC calls for genocide against Israel in front of memorial for October 7 victims

Bionca Ellis- Ohio

Woman laughs as court charges are read: She is accused of stabbing a 3-year-old boy to death and could face the death penalty in Ohio

Fachada de una tienda Walmart y botón de pánico.

New York: Bill passed that would require large retail companies to install panic buttons in stores due to crime crisis

Mapa meteorológico de Estados Unidos con la ola de calor y las fuertes tormentas que afectarán al país entre el 10 y el 16 de junio

Heat wave continues in Arizona and Nevada as Florida prepares for strong storms

Several injured in a fire in downtown Miami

Migrantes cruzan la frontera |

Most Hispanics would support a national program to deport illegal aliens

Captura de pantalla de un video de News 4 San Antonio que muestra el momento en que un toro se escapa de un rodeo en Oregón.

Video: a bull escapes from a rodeo and injures four people in Oregon

Agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza de Estados Unidos. Imagen de archivo.

The Border Patrol orders its agents to release illegal migrants who come from eastern countries