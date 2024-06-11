Chrysler recalls more than 211,000 vehicles due to brake system failure

The affected models are the 2022 Dodge Durango, as well as the Ram 2500 and 3500 manufactured between April 2021 and December 2022.

Chrysler announced the recall of more than 211,000 vehicles due to a flaw in their anti-lock brake control module software. This error can disable the electronic stability control systems.

The affected models are the 2022 Dodge Durango, as well as the Ram 2500 and 3500 manufactured between April 2021 and December 2022.

Free software update

To address the situation, dealers will update the brake control module software on qualifying models free of charge. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), notification letters to dealers and owners will be sent on July 26.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Stellantis, Chrysler's parent company, stated that a "routine review of customer feedback" led the company to open an investigation, leading to the discovery of the flaw. To date, Chrysler is not aware of any related injuries or accidents, "urges customers to follow the instructions on their recall notices."

In the international market, it is estimated that 17,462 vehicles will be subject to recall in Canada, another 2,313 in Mexico and some 5,023 more in other markets around the world.