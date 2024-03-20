World

China: Hong Kong Legislative Council unanimously approves new anti-activism security law

The new law aims to revise the previous one by introducing life sentences, a response to the mass protests of 2020 demanding the dissolution of Hong Kong's autonomy.

La policía antidisturbios establece un cordón en un centro comercial después de que prostíbulos se reunieran para conmemorar un año desde que un grupo de hombres vestidos de blanco atacaron a manifestantes pro-democracia que regresaban a casa después de protestas en la cercana estación de tren de Yuen Long, en Hong Kong el 21 de julio de 2020. / AFP / DALE DE LA REY
( AFP / DALE DE LA REY )
JUAN PEñA
March 20, 2024
2 minutes read

The Parliament of Hong Kong, China, approved on Tuesday its new security law that allows a much stronger crackdown on anti-government activism with life imprisonment for crimes of civil insurrection. "Article 23" was passed unanimously since there are no representatives of the opposition in the Legislative Power.

Hong Kong, which has some autonomy from mainland China, experienced an episode of mass riots that swept Hong Kong in 2020 calling for greater autonomy and less surveillance from the Chinese Communist Party.

John Lee, chief executive of Hong Kong, was pleased with the result of the vote, which he described as "historic" for the territory that the United Kingdom returned to China in 1997 after more than 150 years of colonial presence. John Lee stated that voting in favor of Article 23 is a "constitutional responsibility" of Hong Kong, as required by the "Basic Law" that has served as the island's mini-constitution since 1997.

Article 23 “will allow Hong Kong to effectively prevent, prohibit and punish espionage activities, plots and traps set up by foreign intelligence units, infiltration and sabotage carried out by hostile forces,” John Lee added. The Hong Kong leader was tasked with overseeing the 2020 protests as secretary of security until 2021.

The law was passed through the fast-track voting system, after a debate in the plenary session of Hong Kong's Legislative Council, which has 89 parliamentarians from 13 different political formations, as well as independents. Despite this, all 89 parliamentarians are aligned with the local government and the Chinese central government.

The new law foresees five categories of infractions that are particularly relevant to public order. They reinforce the legal arsenal to prevent violent popular revolts such as those of 2020. The new text mentions "treason, insurrection, espionage, sabotage of national security and foreign interference," according to AFP.

Western concern

The United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom expressed certain reservations regarding the law, which they consider to be a step backward in terms of human rights and democratic guarantees in Hong Kong. In statements reported by AFP, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said that the administration is "alarmed by the scope" of these "imprecise" measures. "We believe that these kinds actions have the potential to accelerate the closing of Hong Kong's once open society," Patel added.

The West is also concerned about the increasing assimilation of Hong Kong into mainland China. Until now, the island has had a regime that allowed it to develop more freely, especially economically.

In 2020, Donald Trump and the Treasury Department sanctioned John Lee for undermining Hong Kong's autonomy. Shortly thereafter, the State Department added John Lee to a list of people it blamed for China's failure to achieve the objectives and terms stipulated by the British declaration of Hong Kong and the Basic Law.

Topics:

Recommendation

Cuba

Cubans and their fierce struggle for freedom is an example for the whole world to see

Fotografía de la Fuerza Aérea de Estados Unidos disparando un misil JASSM durante unas pruebas

Germany buys $8 billion in U.S. missiles amid concerns that Russia will escalate the war

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says US will stay in NATO as long as European countries ‘play fair’

Una bandera cubana en la que puede leerse una llamada de auxilio

No bread, no light: How Cuba has come this far

Brasil: Jair Bolsonaro es citado por la Policía Federal a declarar por el supuesto plan de golpe de Estado

Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro indicted for allegedly falsifying COVID-19 vaccination data

“Nadie se escandaliza si doy mi bendición a un empresario explotador”: el papa Francisco llama “hipócritas” a los que critican las bendiciones de homosexuales

Pope Francis calls for 'legal coverage like everyone else' for same-sex couples

Miembros de la Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana de la Ciudad de México.

Mexico: authorities arrest 'El Chori,' leader of the Unión Tepito criminal group

La portada del diario 'The Sun' con la foto de la princesa de Gales | PA / Cordon Press

New images of Kate Middleton released amid rumors about her health

El disidente cubano José Daniel Ferrer está vivo pero en estado crítico, denuncia el senador Rick Scott

Cuban dissident José Daniel Ferrer is alive but in critical condition, declares Senator Rick Scott