Society

Pfizer Agrees to Settle 10,000 Lawsuits Over Cancer Risks Caused by Heartburn Drug Zantac

The financial details of the agreements were not revealed.

Una de las sedes de Pfizer.
(Wikimedia Commons)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
May 9, 2024
1 minute read

Pfizer Inc. agreed to settle more than 10,000 lawsuits accusing it of hiding the cancer risks related to its heartburn drug Zantac. The information was confirmed by Bloomberg, which spoke to sources familiar with the matter.

Despite knowing about the agreements, Bloomberg ignores their financial details:

The agreements cover cases in state courts across the US but don’t completely resolve the company’s exposure to Zantac claims, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the settlement publicly. Financial details of the settlements weren’t immediately available.

Likewise, Bloomberg explained that Pfizer Inc.'s decision is expected to provide reassurance to investors. He said the move coincided with Pfizer shares rising 1.5% to $28.19 in New York. In that sense, the company recalled that it has not sold the drug for at least 15 years and maintained that it will continue to seek resolutions to the lawsuits.

"Pfizer has explored and will continue to explore opportunistic settlements of certain cases if appropriate, and has settled certain cases. The company has not sold its Zantac product in more than 15 years and did so only for a limited period of time", Pfizer said in an emailed statement.

Topics:

Recommendation

El Tren de Aragua ya está en Estados Unidos

A prosecutor in Mexico confirmed that the Venezuelan criminal gang the Tren de Aragua operates on the border with the US and is dedicated to human trafficking

Protestas universitarias

The hostile takeover of universities by antisemitic vandals has provoked a general rejection of the Palestinian cause

"Cuando cierras universidades, significa que el otro lado gana": Trump carga contra Columbia por ceder ante las protestas antisemitas

'In our name': The strong message from hundreds of Jewish Columbia students to antisemitic protesters

Un avión Boeing de FedEx aterrizó en Estambul sin ruedas delanteras

FedEx Boeing plane landed in Istanbul without front wheels

La Casa Blanca rompe el silencio sobre el asesinato de la estudiante de enfermería Laken Riley, cuyo sospechoso es un inmigrante ilegal venezolano

Illegal immigrant suspected in Laken Riley's death formally charged

yate Zuckerberg

Launchpad, Mark Zuckerberg's megayacht that pollutes as much as 630 cars

Tuberculosis

Long Beach, Calif., declares public health emergency due to 14 cases of tuberculosis

Local authorities recover the body of the last missing worker from the Baltimore bridge collapse

Los antiisraelí pidieron que se usara la "guillotina" contra las autoridades universitarias

At least 33 pro-Palestine vandals arrested for causing chaos at George Washington University