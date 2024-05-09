Society

Miss Teen USA gives up title just days after Miss USA resigns

UmaSofia Srivastava assured that the direction of the organization is not aligned with her personal values.

May 9, 2024
UmaSofia Srivastava, Miss Teen USA, renounced the title just days after Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt, also resigned. She made the decision known in a statement in which he maintained that the Miss USA organization does not represent her values.

"I find that my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization ... At the end of the day, I am so lucky to have had the privilege of this experience, but if this is just a chapter, I know that the story of my life will truly be incredible," Srivastava wrote on her Instagram account.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me these past two years, it has truly been an honor to represent you all. While this was certainly not how I saw my reign coming to a close, I am excited to continue my advocacy for education and acceptance, start applying to colleges, and share some exciting new projects," Srivastava added.

The former Miss Teen USA's statement was released shortly after Noelia Voigt posted another with her resignation. The beauty queen had only held the title for seven months. Although she did not explain the reasons why she made the decision, she maintained mental health should never be compromised. Voigt, born in Florida to a Venezuelan mother, represented the United States in Miss Universe 2023.

"I realize this may come as a large shock to many. Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves," Voigt said in a post on social media.

My journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe. Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Noelia Voigt (@noeliavoigt)

The Miss USA organization has been contacted by the media to find out their position on the situation. However, it only told NBC News that he respects Voigt's decision and did not offer further details about the resignation.

"We respect and support former Miss USA Noelia Voigt’s decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time," the organization said in a statement to NBC.

