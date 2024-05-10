World

War in Ukraine: Russia launches offensive against Kharkiv region

The Ukrainian government announced the evacuation of nearly 3,000 people from the area vulnerable to the latest Russian attacks.

A Ukrainian fighter in a trench on the Bakhmut front.
(Cordon Press)
JUAN PEñA
May 10, 2024
1 minute read

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced this week a series of attacks by Russian forces in the Kharkiv region in the northwest of the country. The region borders Russia and is close to the Russian city of Belgorod, on which Ukraine has already launched several bombings since the start of the conflict.

According to Ukrainian sources, Russia has been intensifying artillery attacks against the Kharkiv region for a week. The Russian attacks have hit both the region and the city that shares the same name, which serves as the regional capital. Several drone attacks were also reported. Russia's intention is to reduce Ukraine's ability to carry out attacks against the Belgorod region.

On Friday, a massive attack with mechanized infantry occurred on the northern border. Two main points have been reported where Russian forces have attempted to penetrate Ukraine. The first is between Borysivka and Strilecha, directly north of the city of Kharkiv. The other is further north of the small town of Vovchansk.

According to the Ukrainian government, Russia's combined ground attacks were repelled and the Ukrainian line of defense remains in place. Several Ukrainian reserve infantry units were mobilized to the region to sustain defenses and continue to repel Russian incursions.

After the ground attacks with infantry and armor occurred, Ukraine decided to evacuate civilians from the nearby towns of Vovchansk. According to AFP, there are at least 3,000 people that have been displaced to other areas of the country. Much of the Kharkiv region was already occupied by Russian forces during the initial months of the invasion of Ukraine.

Topics:

Recommendation

'You are our hope!': Thousands of Venezuelans accompany María Corina Machado on her impressive tour of Venezuela

El Departamento de Estado (DOS) informó de que, entre octubre de 2022 y septiembre de 2023, se emitieron más de 24 millones de pasaportes en el país, batiendo así el récord en un año fiscal.

What are the most powerful passports in the world?

Soldados de las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel, en la Franja de Gaza.

IDF eliminates Hamas naval commander in Gaza Strip

Un carguero que navega.

Iran frees seven crew members from Portuguese cargo ship MSC Aries which was seized in April

Captura de pantalla del avión Boeing 737-300 que sufrió un accidente el jueves 9 de mayo de 2024 en el aeropuerto internacional de Dakar, en Senegal.

Senegal: Boeing 737 accident leaves 10 injured at Dakar airport

Joe Biden- Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel accuses Biden administration of favoring terrorists by pausing arms shipments

Alias El Kekas fue detenido horas después del crimen

Mexico: the alleged murderer of two Australian surfers and one American is prosecuted

Imagen de archivo del presidente Biden pronunciando un discurso en la Sala Roosevelt de la Casa Blanca en Washington, DC.

Biden announces he won't help Israel invade Rafah, infuriates congressional Republicans

El primer ministro de Canadá, durante una videollamada.

Canada: experts warn that Trudeau insists on approving "the most totalitarian bill in the West"