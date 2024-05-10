War in Ukraine: Russia launches offensive against Kharkiv region

The Ukrainian government announced the evacuation of nearly 3,000 people from the area vulnerable to the latest Russian attacks.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced this week a series of attacks by Russian forces in the Kharkiv region in the northwest of the country. The region borders Russia and is close to the Russian city of Belgorod, on which Ukraine has already launched several bombings since the start of the conflict.

According to Ukrainian sources, Russia has been intensifying artillery attacks against the Kharkiv region for a week. The Russian attacks have hit both the region and the city that shares the same name, which serves as the regional capital. Several drone attacks were also reported. Russia's intention is to reduce Ukraine's ability to carry out attacks against the Belgorod region.

Ukraine: Russian artillery shelled Vovchansk district of Kharkiv region overnight, several scout groups attempted to infiltrate the border https://t.co/8KtcDWCeW1 pic.twitter.com/D2HCSLaUJb — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) May 10, 2024

On Friday, a massive attack with mechanized infantry occurred on the northern border. Two main points have been reported where Russian forces have attempted to penetrate Ukraine. The first is between Borysivka and Strilecha, directly north of the city of Kharkiv. The other is further north of the small town of Vovchansk.

According to the Ukrainian government, Russia's combined ground attacks were repelled and the Ukrainian line of defense remains in place. Several Ukrainian reserve infantry units were mobilized to the region to sustain defenses and continue to repel Russian incursions.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are defending our strongholds in the Kharkiv region.

Over the past day, the enemy used guided aerial bombs to carry out airstrikes in the Vovchansk direction.

With the beginning of the night, the russian occupiers increased the fire pressure on first… — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 10, 2024

After the ground attacks with infantry and armor occurred, Ukraine decided to evacuate civilians from the nearby towns of Vovchansk. According to AFP, there are at least 3,000 people that have been displaced to other areas of the country. Much of the Kharkiv region was already occupied by Russian forces during the initial months of the invasion of Ukraine.