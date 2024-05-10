Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting their first baby

Sources close to the family say that they have been expecting for more than six months.

Hailey (27) and Justin (30) Bieber announced on social media that they are expecting their first child. With a video and a series of photographs, the model and the singer confirmed the pregnancy after several weeks of rumors.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Ver esta publicación en Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

In addition to the brief publications, neither of the two offered more details. However, a representative of the model and cosmetics businesswoman maintained that the pregnancy has been going on for just over six months, according to the BBC.

Another source close to the couple said, in conversation with People, that they had already chosen a name for the baby and that they had begun to decorate its future room. "They can’t wait to meet the baby," he added.