Biden reiterates the US' "ironclad commitment" to Israel's security and will convene the G7 to provide "a united diplomatic response" to Iran

President Biden has once again reiterated the United States' "ironclad commitment" to the security of Israel and announced that he will convene the G7 on Sunday to "coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack." In addition, he warned that U.S. troops deployed in the region "will remain vigilant to all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary actions to protect our people."

I condemn Iran's attacks in the strongest possible terms and reaffirm America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel. My full statement on Iran’s attacks against Israel: pic.twitter.com/EuPJZoGw6w — President Biden (@POTUS) April 14, 2024

Praise for the U.S. military deployed in the region

After condemning Iran's attacks "in the strongest possible terms," Biden went on to praise the work of the U.S. military deployed in the area, highlighting their work defending Israel and intercepting 99% of the more than 300 drones and missiles launched by the Ayatollah regime against Israel.

At my direction, to support the defense of Israel, the U.S. military moved aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the region over the course of the past week. Thanks to these deployments and the extraordinary skill of our servicemembers, we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles.

Biden confirms personal conversation with Netanyahu

In addition, the president confirmed that he had spoken directly with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he congratulated on his successful defense. He reiterated "America's ironclad commitment to the security of Israel." According to Biden, "Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks – sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel."