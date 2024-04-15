World

Brawl in parliament of Georgia after MP assaults member of the ruling party

Citizens leader Aleko Elisashvili lashed out at Georgian Dream Executive Secretary Mamuku Mdinaradze while speaking at the chamber's podium.

Este fotograma tomado de una grabación de vídeo facilitada por el Parlamento de Georgia el 15 de abril de 2024 muestra a diputados peleándose durante una sesión plenaria en Tiflis. Una pelea entre diputados estalló en el Parlamento, que debate la reintroducción del polémico proyecto de ley sobre "agentes extranjeros", causa de manifestaciones a gran escala el año pasado y considerado liberticida por sus detractores.
(AFP PHOTO / HO / PARLIAMENT OF GEORGIA)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
April 15, 2024
1 minute read

A parliamentary session in the European country of Georgia ended in an all-out brawl among lawmakers after Aleko Elisashvili, leader of the opposition Citizens party, assaulted Mamuku Mdinaradze, executive secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream party, while he was speaking from the chamber's podium:

The fight caused the livestream of the legislative assembly to be interrupted to avoid broadcasting the embarrassing images. It was resumed once they managed to throw Aleko Elisashvili out of the room and calm the rest of the legislators, who continued with the parliamentary session.

As explained by Reuters, the fight came in the midst of a speech on the controversial "foreign agents" bill that would require "organizations that accept funds from abroad to register as foreign agents or face fines."

This is not the first time that the Georgian government has tried to move forward with this initiative. Just over a year ago, the process was rejected after receiving criticism from several European countries and the U.S. Now, Georgia Dream has brought back the bill to try to make it law, which provoked a multitude of protests in the country. In fact, protesters watched Elisashvili as he left the parliament building.

The bill could prevent Georgia from joining the European Union. The country managed in December to achieve "candidate" status, but the country's accession to the E.U. could be complicated if the government approves the foreign agents bill since, according to the leaders of the supranational body, the measure is incompatible with its values.

Topics:

Recommendation

El secretario de Defensa Austin asegura que EEUU no "busca una escalada" con Irán y al mismo tiempo promete defender a Israel

Defense Secretary Austin assures that the US is not "seeking an escalation" with Iran and at the same time promises to defend Israel

Soldados israelíes visitan un monumento conmemorativo con los retratos de las personas cautivas o muertas en el ataque de Hamás contra el festival de música Supernova el 7 de octubre, en el lugar donde se celebró el festival, cerca del kibutz Reim, en el sur de Israel, el 7 de abril de 2024.

Israel, or the art of sleeping with one eye open

Explosiones sobre el cielo de Tel Aviv tras el ataque lanzado por Irán.

'Together we will win': Israel warns that 'the campaign is not over yet'

Xi Jinping y Vladimir Putin se dan la mano luego de alcanzar acuerdos económicos

China and Russia ask Iran and Israel for 'restraint' so escalation in the Middle East does not continue

State of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus (Syria) after suffering an airstrike.

The Destruction of Iran's Terrorist Hub in Damascus Was Entirely Justified

Una mujer deposita flores frente al centro comercial Westfield en Bondi Junction, en Sídney, Australia, el 14 de abril de 2024.

Attack in Sydney: Police assure that "nothing" suggests a terrorist attack

Un misil lanzado por Irán es interceptado por las defensas antiaéreas de Israel.

Iran declares there will be no more attacks unless Israel "makes another mistake" and urges UN and US not to intervene

La megacárcel de El Salvador | Captura video AFP

El Salvador's megaprison: A model to confront crime that other countries are seeking to replicate

Joe Biden- Benjamin Netanyahu

Biden reiterates the US' "ironclad commitment" to Israel's security and will convene the G7 to provide "a united diplomatic response" to Iran