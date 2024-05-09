Politics

Barron Trump to make political debut at GOP convention

The 18-year-old will graduate from high school next week.

May 9, 2024
Barron Trump will soon begin his path into politics. Former President Donald Trump's youngest son, who will graduate high school next week, was chosen by the Republican Party as one of the state's at-large delegates to the Republican National Convention, according to a list of delegates obtained by NBC News.

"We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials and even Trump family members. Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly we are preparing to win Florida and win it big," said Florida Republican Party Chairman Evan Power.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's campaign team declined to comment on Barron Trump's debut in politics. The 18-year-old will graduate from high school next week and had previously stayed away from public life.

In that sense, NBC News reported that "in a family full of politically involved children, Barron Trump, who turned 18 in March, has retained much more of a private life than his older brothers, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., both of whom will also be Florida at-large RNC delegates, along with Trump’s daughter Tiffany."

