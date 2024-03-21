World

Attack in the Netherlands: A "burning object" was thrown at the Israeli embassy

Police arrested a suspect and are investigating a backpack found in the vicinity.

La Embajada de Israel en los Países Bajos se encuentra en este edificio de La Haya. Foto: Persian Dutch Network
(Israeli embassy in The Netherlands - Wikimedia Commons)
SANTIAGO OSPITAL
March 21, 2024
An attack shook The Hague, Netherlands, on Thursday morning when a person threw a "burning object" at the Israeli embassy, ​​according to police statements reported by AFP.

No one was injured. Police arrested one suspect and also seized a backpack found in the area.

"It is unacceptable that such an attack can take place in the Netherlands," posted Modi Ephraim, the Israeli ambassador to the Netherlands. "This proves the dangerous consequences of the concerning trend of increasing hatred and incitement. This hatred cannot be tolerated."

In February there was a bomb threat at Ephraim's residence. Police closed off the area but no explosives were found.

