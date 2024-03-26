The fight against Islamic terrorism must be a global effort, but only Israel is required to make all kinds of concessions in this fight.

The terrorist organization Islamic State of Khorasan (ISIS-K), an ISIS affiliate in Central Asia, claimed responsibility for the horrific attack on a Moscow concert hall that left at least 133 dead and hundreds injured.

The cowardly attack generated a strong repudiation from the international community. Several world leaders of different ideologies expressed their condemnation of the Islamist attack in the Russian capital. The images are truly horrific and incite anger and frustration.

It is important that, despite the differences between the various governments of different countries, the world unites in condemning Islamist terrorism, for which all of us who refuse to submit to its oppression and savagery are infidels who must be exterminated.

Islamist terrorism can have several faces and different strategies: some governments and organizations appeal to victimization so that the guilt-ridden West denies, supports, or even applauds their savagery, especially when the target is Israel (e.g., Hamas), or they have a more sincere attitude and express their hatred and their intentions to wipe out the free world without any political strategy (e.g., ISIS). However, they all share one goal: to impose their ideology of oppression, hatred and intolerance on the entire planet.

International condemnations are more than justified and absolutely necessary. Radical Islam is a cancer that must be extirpated. That said, where are the demonstrations with thousands of hotheads shouting, "From the Sea of Okhostk to the Sea of Azov, ISIS will be free." After all, that terrorist organization has as legitimate a territorial claim as any other: the whole world. And Russia is part of the world. In any case, the Russians could settle on the Moon or another planet until Islam arrives there, too, of course. Isn't that a similar claim to the one made against the Israelis?

Also, where are the protests against Russia by Islamists and far-left activists? Where are those LGBT and red flags, along with ISIS flags, asking for the release of terrorists arrested by Russian forces? Is it because no Jews, no news? Surely.

Can Russia be required to sit down at the negotiating table with ISIS-K? Perhaps an agreement can be reached for the Russian Federation to live in peace and security alongside its neighbor, the Islamic State, with Eastern Moscow as the capital of the nascent country, of course.

Why hasn't UN Secretary-General António Guterres justified the attacks by saying they "did not occur in a vacuum," as he did days after the Oct. 7 massacre perpetrated by Hamas against innocent Israelis? After all, just like the Palestinian leadership in Gaza, ISIS-K also has its grievances that, according to Guterres' logic, deserve to be addressed, as the Islamic State affiliate accuses the Russian government of having Muslim blood on its hands, a reference to Moscow's interventions in Syria, Chechnya and Afghanistan.

Recently, Guterres charged Israel from the Egyptian border with Gaza for obstructing humanitarian aid to the Strip, aid which, as denounced by former Palestinian terrorist Mohammed Massad in Voz Media, is usually appropriated by Hamas. So why doesn't the UN Secretary-General ask Putin to allow the delivery of humanitarian assistance to ISIS-K? After all, we are in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, and compassion is called for, right? At least, that's what Guterres said during his speech in Egypt.

Putin, unsurprisingly, has tried to blame Ukraine for the attack perpetrated by an Islamic terrorist group that is even more bloodthirsty and authoritarian than himself, which shows that the Russian leader is apparently more interested in using this massacre politically than in doing justice for the victims, an attitude similar to that of progressivism, which is incapable of having compassion for the blood shed by those who are not involved in a conflict with Israel, as it would damage their plans to impose their political agenda.

Hamas is ISIS, and ISIS is Hamas; Islamic terrorism has several strands that hate each other and different strategies and ways of carrying out their attacks, but they share the goal of subjugating infidels, also (or especially) progressives. The hypocrisy of ignoring or condemning it only when no Jews are involved but justifying it when Jews are involved reflects an antisemitic hatred more disturbing and damaging than that of a small group of neo-Nazis shouting nonsense, to which, strangely enough, too much attention is usually paid.

How many more people will have to die before a certain part of the world understands that Islamic terrorism is not just a problem for Israel and Jews?