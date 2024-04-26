UK: Two men accused of spying for China granted bail

One of the men was reportedly a parliamentary researcher who worked with senior Conservative Party officials.

Two British men accused of being Chinese spies in the United Kingdom have been released on bail. They are Christopher Cash, 29, and Christopher Berry, 32. Both were accused of violating the Official Secrets Act by providing information or documents that could be useful to an enemy and harmful to the security of the country.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Cash was a parliamentary investigator who worked with senior officials in the Conservative Party. Berry is a teacher.

"By court order, Cash, a parliamentary investigator who worked with senior officials in the ruling Conservative Party, will not be able to enter Parliament or contact members of the House of Commons," AP reported.

Likewise, it was learned that the accused will not be able to leave the country or have contact with each other. They are expected to appear on May 10 before the criminal court for a preliminary hearing. "Neither of the two defendants pleaded guilty at the short hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court," the AP reported.

While legislation is being pushed to ban TikTok in the United States unless the app's parent company finds an American buyer, aiming to reduce Chinese intelligence presence among Americans, these events unfolded.

AFP reported that their arrest coincided with German authorities announcing the arrest of two alleged Russian spies who are suspected of planning acts of sabotage, including against the U.S. army.

According to AFP, "The two men, identified only as Dieter S. and Alexander J. and who have German nationality, were arrested in the southeastern German city of Bayreuth on Wednesday, prosecutors said in a statement."