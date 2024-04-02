Atlanta: Driver arrested after crashing into FBI office and attempting to break in

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for a mental and physical evaluation while the possible motive behind the incident is still being investigated.

An individual was detained this Monday at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Atlanta, Georgia, after crashing a car into the agency's main gate and attempting to enter the facility.

At noon, a red SUV collided with the security barrier to stop FBI vehicles after trying to enter the agency's headquarters right behind an authorized vehicle.

As soon as the car crashed, the suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to continue on foot toward the building. However, two officers who were nearby at the time of the incident managed to arrest the suspect.

🚨#BREAKING: A Male suspect has Rammed his Vehicle into FBI front Security Gate at Atlanta Headquarters 📌#Atlanta | #Georgia Currently, numerous agencies are on the scene investigating after a male suspect drove his red SUV and smashed into the front security gate at the FBI…

The FBI called DeKalb County police, who arrested the driver. The suspect was then taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for an evaluation to determine if he had any injuries.

The intelligence agency announced that it is analyzing the vehicle and that the investigation is ongoing to determine the possible motive behind this incident.

"Agents and bomb techs checked the car as a precaution as a part of our standard operating procedure," they reported.

The identity of the suspect has not been released, and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Peter Ellis said he "couldn't answer at this point" whether or not what happened today had to do with a terrorist attack. But what Ellis did say is that the driver was trying to follow an employee into the facility before crashing into the closing barricade.

The FBI in Atlanta assured that no one was injured as a result of the incident and commented that it is considering filing state and federal charges against the suspect.