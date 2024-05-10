Society

NYPD releases new photos of attacker who strangled and raped a woman between two cars in the Bronx

Officers hope that the attacker can be identified from the images. He is believed to be approximately 5-foot-9. Half of his face is covered with a white cloth.

VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
May 10, 2024
1 minute read

The New York Police Department (NYPD) published images captured by security cameras that show the face of the suspect who strangled and raped a woman between two cars in the Bronx after grabbing her around the neck with a belt and dragging her along the sidewalk until she was unconscious:

In the video of the brutal attack, the man is seen grabbing the victim, 45 years old, as she was walking on the sidewalk. He wrapped a belt around the woman's neck while he was walking behind her.

The victim, being choked with the belt, is dragged on the ground between two parked cars. After applying pressure and continue to suffocate the woman, the man proceeds to pull down his pants and rape her.

Identifying the man

Police say that they hope that the photographs can help identify the attacker. He is believed to be approximately 5-foot-9. In the images, he is seen carrying a backpack, wearing white track pants, a blue Gap sweatshirt and a white cloth that covers half of his face.

The woman was taken in stable condition to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln. However, it was reported that she stopped cooperating with authorities. The NYPD Special Victims Unit is investigating the sexual assault.

