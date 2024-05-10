NYPD releases new photos of attacker who strangled and raped a woman between two cars in the Bronx

Officers hope that the attacker can be identified from the images. He is believed to be approximately 5-foot-9. Half of his face is covered with a white cloth.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) published images captured by security cameras that show the face of the suspect who strangled and raped a woman between two cars in the Bronx after grabbing her around the neck with a belt and dragging her along the sidewalk until she was unconscious:

WANTED for RAPE: On 5/01 at 5 AM in the vicinity of East 152 Street and 3 Avenue in the Bronx, a 45-year-old female was walking when an unknown individual approached her from behind, wrapped an object around her neck, and pulled her to the ground causing her to lose… pic.twitter.com/GXqMamhxwl — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 10, 2024

In the video of the brutal attack, the man is seen grabbing the victim, 45 years old, as she was walking on the sidewalk. He wrapped a belt around the woman's neck while he was walking behind her.

The victim, being choked with the belt, is dragged on the ground between two parked cars. After applying pressure and continue to suffocate the woman, the man proceeds to pull down his pants and rape her.

⚠️Graphic⚠️ Bronx Man Throws Belt Over

Unsuspecting Victim's Neck, Rendering Her Unconscious and Dragging Her Between Cars to Sèxually Assault Her. pic.twitter.com/HAwI6vyEWb — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 9, 2024

Identifying the man

Police say that they hope that the photographs can help identify the attacker. He is believed to be approximately 5-foot-9. In the images, he is seen carrying a backpack, wearing white track pants, a blue Gap sweatshirt and a white cloth that covers half of his face.

The woman was taken in stable condition to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln. However, it was reported that she stopped cooperating with authorities. The NYPD Special Victims Unit is investigating the sexual assault.