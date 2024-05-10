Storms continue to wreak havoc, leaving one person dead in Florida

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey said one person died due to rain damage in the city.

Rains and storms continue to affect several states. Friday morning, Florida experienced strong wind, which is expected to continue this weekend. Videos were posted on social networks showing how the situation affected several areas.

you would have thought a tropical storm came through! Milton, FL

3:54am #FLWX pic.twitter.com/wkzepUiUi7 — morgan 🌪️ (@jmorgan_wx) May 10, 2024

"The deadly multiday severe weather outbreak impacting millions across the U.S. stretched into Friday morning as an intense squall line of thunderstorms brought damaging wind gusts across the South and multiple Tornado Warnings to the Tallahassee, Florida area," explained Fox Weather.

Mayor John Dailey informed the news outlet that one person died due to the ravages caused by the rains. "Unfortunately, we have had one confirmed death and we ask everyone to keep their families in your prayers. And, of course, we are assessing the damage and will continue to do so," Dailey said.

“Our area experienced catastrophic wind damage from the squall line that came through earlier this morning with wind gusts of 80-100 mph. The National Weather Service is in the process of surveying damage and working to confirm tornado touchdowns in three separate areas," Dailey posted on his X account.

At least 300,000 people were without power in the South. According to Fox, more than 200,000 were in Florida.

In states such as Mississippi, damage was reported as downed trees prevented people from leaving their homes. "In Clarksdale, there was significant wind damage to a home, including gusts ripping off a power meter and leaving cars and livestock pens in ruins. Near Meridian, a tree fell onto a semitruck as it traveled along Interstate 59. So far there are no reports of any injuries from the cluster of storms,” reported Fox.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue to affect several states this Friday. However, sunny weather is forecasted for this weekend.