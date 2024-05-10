Society

Storms continue to wreak havoc, leaving one person dead in Florida

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey said one person died due to rain damage in the city.

Situación meteorológica en Florida
(Captura de pantalla Centro Nacional de Meteorología)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
May 10, 2024
2 minutes read

Rains and storms continue to affect several states. Friday morning, Florida experienced strong wind, which is expected to continue this weekend. Videos were posted on social networks showing how the situation affected several areas.

"The deadly multiday severe weather outbreak impacting millions across the U.S. stretched into Friday morning as an intense squall line of thunderstorms brought damaging wind gusts across the South and multiple Tornado Warnings to the Tallahassee, Florida area," explained Fox Weather.

Mayor John Dailey informed the news outlet that one person died due to the ravages caused by the rains. "Unfortunately, we have had one confirmed death and we ask everyone to keep their families in your prayers. And, of course, we are assessing the damage and will continue to do so," Dailey said.

“Our area experienced catastrophic wind damage from the squall line that came through earlier this morning with wind gusts of 80-100 mph. The National Weather Service is in the process of surveying damage and working to confirm tornado touchdowns in three separate areas," Dailey posted on his X account.

At least 300,000 people were without power in the South. According to Fox, more than 200,000 were in Florida.

In states such as Mississippi, damage was reported as downed trees prevented people from leaving their homes. "In Clarksdale, there was significant wind damage to a home, including gusts ripping off a power meter and leaving cars and livestock pens in ruins. Near Meridian, a tree fell onto a semitruck as it traveled along Interstate 59. So far there are no reports of any injuries from the cluster of storms,” reported Fox.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue to affect several states this Friday. However, sunny weather is forecasted for this weekend.

Topics:

Recommendation

Imagen de archivo del cantante Justin Bieber con su esposa Hailey Bieber caminando juntos hacia una cafetería en Tribeca, Nueva York, NY el 24 de enero de 2023.

Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting their first baby

Martha E. Pollack habla durante una reunión de la Junta de Regentes de la Universidad de Michigan el jueves 18 de diciembre de 2014.

The president of Cornell University resigns amid violent antisemitic protests on campus

Campamento de migrantes en Denver

'Culturally appropriate' food and unlimited showers: The demands of a group of migrants at Denver City Hall

Asalto al Capitolio

Fifth suicide linked to Jan. 6: David Homol, who was arrested for his participation at the Capitol

Weapons

Study: More guns are stolen from cars than from homes

Miss Teen USA y Miss USA

Miss Teen USA gives up title just days after Miss USA resigns

Captura de pantalla del avión Boeing 737-300 que sufrió un accidente el jueves 9 de mayo de 2024 en el aeropuerto internacional de Dakar, en Senegal.

Senegal: Boeing 737 accident leaves 10 injured at Dakar airport

Composición elaborada por Voz Media con imágenes de Shanti de Corte y Zoraya ter Beek capturadas de videos de YouTube de Cassis y The Free Press.

Who killed Shanti de Corte? Who will kill Zoraya ter Beek?

Shakira abandona

Spanish court shelves tax fraud case against Shakira