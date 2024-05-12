The former president led a historic rally in the city of Wildwood, where he was accompanied by Doug Burgum, who is among the finalists to be his running mate.

Donald Trump broke the attendance record for a political event in New Jersey. The former president led a rally in Wildwood, where it is estimated that he was accompanied by a crowd of more than 100,000 people. Among other things, the president destroyed Joe Biden, promised an economic recovery if he returns to the White House, and assured that the Garden State will be competitive in November.

The magnate was not alone in New Jersey, as a few Republicans warmed up the audience before his arrival. One of them was Congressman Jeff Van Drew, who left the Democratic Party at the beginning of 2020 to support Trump. The legislator predicted a resounding victory in the elections and welcomed those present to the “largest political event in the history of the state of New Jersey.”

Another notable participant was Doug Burgum, the governor of North Dakota, who introduced himself to the audience with his first and last name and then quoted former President Theodore Roosevelt. His presence attracted attention, since he is on Trump’s final list to be his running mate this year.

#WATCH | Donald Trump's rally in Wildwood, NJ breaks attendance records for a political event with nearly 100,000 attendees pic.twitter.com/g5pj5aEvuM — VOZ (@Voz_US) May 11, 2024

As for Trump, he made his now characteristic triumphal entrance with the song “God Bless the USA” in the background. He began his speech by thanking those present and then assured from the rooftops that “we are going to win the state of New Jersey,” although he stressed that Biden is “so bad” that he could even win in all 50 states thanks to “common sense.”

The Republican continued to criticize the current president, whom he referred to as “weak,” and then pointed out his economic management.

“The Biden price hikes are continuing to drain over $1,000 from the typical New Jersey family budget every single month. On day one, we will throw out Bidenomics, and we will reinstate MAGAnomics. And we’re going to bring manufacturing, tourism, and other industries back to New Jersey like we’ve never seen before,” Trump said.

Unbelievable scenes as 100,000 people turn out in New Jersey for Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HSnttndEGC — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) May 11, 2024

In turn, the magnate brought up the recent antisemitic protests on university campuses and Biden’s departure from Israel.

“He’s surrendering our college campuses to anarchists, jihadist freaks and anti-American extremists who are trying to tear down our American flag. They want to tear down every single place they go.”

He even suggested that both the president and the Democratic National Committee “return the donations of all antisemites, haters of America, and those who fund chaos on our campuses.”

New Jersey in the presidential elections

Trump will have to work hard to win the 14 electoral votes from the Garden State, whose voters have not elected a Republican president since 1988, when they opted for George HW Bush over Michael Dukakis.

Here is how New Jersey voted in the last presidential elections:

2020: Joe Biden (D) 57% - Donald Trump (R) 41%

2016: Hillary Clinton (D) 54% - Donald Trump (R) 41%

2012: Barack Obama (D) 58% - Mitt Romney (R) 40%

2008: Barack Obama (D) 57% - John McCain (R) 41%

2004: John Kerry (D) 52% - George W. Bush 46%

2000: Al Gore (D) 56 % - George W. Bush (R) 40%

1996: Bill Clinton (D) 53% - Bob Dole (R) 35% - Ross Perot (PR) 8%

1992: Bill Clinton (D) 42% - George HW Bush (R) 40% - Ross Perot (PR) 15%

1988: George HW Bush (R) 56% - Michael Dukakis 42%