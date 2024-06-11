Society

Angry anti-Semitic mob in NYC calls for genocide against Israel in front of memorial for October 7 victims

According to reports on social media, those present lit flares and waved a flag associated with the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah.

EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
June 11, 2024
Anti-Semites once again took over the center of New York City this Monday, June 10, shouting “Long live the Intifada” and “Israel go to hell,” according to multiple videos posted on social networks.

During a demonstration on Monday night, described as “depraved” by the New York Post, Freedom News TV cameras captured how an angry anti-Semitic mob demonstrated in front of the memorial in the center of Manhattan to remember the victims of murder and rape at the Nova Music Festival on October 7.

According to various reports, those present lit flares and waved a flag linked to the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah in front of the Nova Music Festival exhibition on Wall Street.

Organizers called the event a “citywide day of rage for Gaza.” Throughout the day they sang anti-Semitic chants, clashed with the New York Police and generated a pro-Israel counter-demonstration.

The New York Post, citing images circulating on social media, reported that the demonstration “organized by pro-Palestinian group Within Our Lifetime, began in Union Square where some protesters unfurled a banner that stated 'Long live October 7th.'"

Likewise, a few blocks from the exhibition, in Zuccotti Park, a man apparently supportive of Israel was surrounded by a dozen pro-terrorist protesters who called him a “Zionist.”

The memorial where the anti-Semitic mob demonstrated honors the 364 people who were murdered and raped by Hamas terrorists eight months ago, in an unprecedented attack against Israel that provoked a large Israeli response against the terrorist group that dominates the territory from Gaza.

Since then, anti-Semitic protesters have taken over New York City dozens of times.

The demonstration on June 10, generated rejection from both the New York authorities and Israel's allies in the United States, who regretted the calls for genocide against Israel and also the support for terrorist groups such as Hezbollah.

“There's only one reason why these protesters would march in front of a Manhattan exhibit in memory of those killed at the Nova music festival on October 7th. They support the terrorists who perpetrated it, and they want it to happen again,” Joel Petlin, superintendent of the Kiryas Joel School District, said on X.

“The Nova Music Festival Exhibition is a moving, heart-wrenching remembrance of the Oct 7 massacre. It offers a message of tolerance and hope. Tonight's viscous targeting of the exhibition is not pro-peace. It is repulsive and vile. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.

“Happening Now: the pro-terror mob has gathered outside the Nova Exhibit in NYC,” said Aviva Klompas, a former speechwriter for the Israeli government. “Truly disgusting. They are protesting outside a memorial to the victims of October 7.”

Israel Nitzan, former acting consul at the Israeli Consulate General in New York, wrote: “Flags of Hezbollah and Hamas, two US designated terrorist organizations, are being flown right now in the heart of Manhattan. NYC, we have a serious problem!”

