A preliminary investigation reveals the error that left 50 people injured after the descent of a LATAM Boeing flight

According to a news report, the failure was caused by a flight attendant who pressed a seat switch that pushed the pilot into the controls during a flight to New Zealand.

El avión Boeing 787 Dreamliner de LATAM Airlines que repentinamente perdió altitud en pleno vuelo, (AFP)
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
March 16, 2024
The cause of the abrupt descent of a Boeing plane on Monday, a LATAM flight, was revealed this Friday, according to a preliminary investigation released by The Wall Street Journal.

According to the newspaper, the abrupt decline, which represents the most recent scandal related to Boeing-type airplanes, was caused by a flight attendant's error. They pressed a seat switch, which, in turn, pushed the pilot against the controls while food was being distributed on a flight bound for New Zealand.

The pilot's movement against the controls caused the nose of the plane to dip, causing a "strong movement" that left 50 people injured, one of them in critical condition.

Passengers aboard the plane described the scene as terrifying. Some online videos captured the abrupt descent and the minutes of terror experienced on the LATAM flight, a Chilean-based company.

The flight had 263 passengers and nine crew members on board.

Following the investigation, Boeing advised airlines to review the cabin seats of the 787 planes, also known as the "Dreamliner."

According to the WSJ, on Thursday night, Boeing issued a memo to Dreamliner aircraft operators recommending that they inspect cabin chairs for loose switch covers. Boeing also explained that it issued a related recommendation in 2017 without providing further details.

In said memo, the newspaper states that the operators were also told how to turn off the pilot's seat engine if necessary.

Additionally, the company said it is considering updating flight crew manuals.

"Closing the spring-loaded seat back switch guard onto a loose/detached rocker switch cap can potentially jam the rocker switch, resulting in unintended seat movement," the memo accessed by the WSJ reads.

Although the preliminary investigation already provides a concrete explanation for the incident, the investigations continue to develop, and later, new evidence may emerge that contradicts the preliminary conclusions.

