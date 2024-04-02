World

A mayoral candidate is shot to death in Mexico in the middle of her electoral campaign

From June 4, 2023 to March 26, 2024, there have been 156 attacks on candidates and people related to the electoral process.

The governor of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue, reported that the candidate for Mayor of Celaya for the Morena party, Bertha Gisela Gaytán, was shot dead. Sinhue promised that he would push for those responsible to be held accountable.

"The cowardly attack that took the life of candidate Bertha Gisela Gaytán in Celaya will not go unpunished, my deepest condolences. I firmly condemn this inhumane act and reiterate my commitment to working with all levels of government in the electoral processes to ensure that those who are running have the necessary protection," Sinhue wrote on his X account.

Meanwhile, Alma Alcaraz, who is running for governor of that state for the Morena party, suspended her campaign activities and explained that she will issue an official statement in the coming hours.

"I am shocked, angry, sad and in mourning. For now, I am not going to give any more statements out of respect for the irreparable loss of my partner, Gisela Gaytán, and the pain of her family. I announce that today we are going to suspend our campaign and in the next few hours we will give an official statement," Alcaraz said.

"The violence is reaching politicians from various parties"

Local authorities explained, according to statements to AFP, that the attack, which left three other people injured, occurred in the afternoon in the town of San Miguel Octopan, in Celaya, where Gaytán was preparing to lead a political rally. In addition, during a meeting with the media, Gaytán said that her party had requested protection for the campaign. 

AFP reported that "the violence linked to organized crime that is hitting Mexico is reaching politicians from various political parties, especially those who hold or aspire to obtain municipal and state positions."

An Electoral Laboratory consultant explained that from June 4, 2023, to March 26, 2024 "156 attacks have been recorded on candidates and people related to the electoral process. Of these, 50 were killed, 26 of which were aspiring candidates. There were an additional nine kidnappings, 22 attacks and 75 threats."

