The Federal Aviation Administration said the earthquake "may affect some air traffic facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore."

Authorities reported that a 4.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded in New York. It was felt in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. New York City Mayor Eric Adams' office explained that the epicenter was in Lebanon, New Jersey.

"NYC Mayor is being briefed. While we do not have any reports of major impacts at this time, we’re still assessing the impact," his office explained.

The city indicated that "Due to the occurrence of an earthquake, the United States Geological Survey has advised that residents in the area indicated on the corresponding e-mail, text message, or tweet may experience effects and/or aftershocks."

Likewise, the Federal Aviation Administration announced that the earthquake "may impact some air traffic facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore. Air traffic operations are resuming as quickly as possible."

