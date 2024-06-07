40% of teenagers do not have basic knowledge of the country's history

The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) revealed that students' test scores on the fundamentals of the nation's history were the lowest they have been since 1994.

According to the NAEP (also known as the Nation's Report Card) in 2022, students achieved an average score of 258 on a scale of 0 to 500. This marks a decline from the previous lowest score of 259 in 1994.

In 2022, the average U.S. history score at eighth grade decreased by 5 points compared to 2018. The average score is reported on the NAEP U.S. history scale, which ranges from 0 to 500.

Students do not know the country's history

The report also highlights that 40% of eighth graders scored below average in fundamental knowledge of the country's history. This means that they do not have a basic knowledge of history.

Students do not know how to identify important dates or historical data spanning from the founding of the nation to the Civil War and D-Day.

Adults don't know the branches of government

The same report showed that more than 70% of American adults have no idea about the basic institutions or functions of the country's democracy, such as the three branches of government or the number of justices that make up the Supreme Court.

Only 50% of adults were able to correctly identify the branch responsible for making and implementing laws: the legislative branch, composed of Congress (made up of the House of Representatives and the Senate).

On the other hand, when asked about "patriotism," only 38% of respondents said it was very important in their life, a sharp decline from 70% in 1998.