'Women no longer cry': Shakira presents her latest album with new collaborations

Artists like Rauw Alejandro, Bizarrap and Cardi B accompany the Colombian singer on her twelfth studio album.

Shakira
(Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
March 22, 2024
Few artists manage to make their legacy last over time. Many singers succeed at very specific moments, with some production that they launch on the market that conquers listeners, but end up being forgotten. However, there are others who manage to keep their name at the top of the music industry over the years, thanks to their ability to reach all audiences with new songs, collaborations and albums or to the media power they possess, as is the case with Shakira.

A month after confirming it, the Colombian artist launched Women no longer cry, her new album in which she brings together new songs with clear references to heartbreak - such as 'Puntería,' 'La Fuerte' and 'Cohete'- with some of her latest hits - such as 'Te Felicito', 'Monotonía,' 'TQG,' 'Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53' and 'Acróstico,' the production that featured the collaboration of her two sons -.

In this new album, Shakira has collaborations with several of the artists who currently have a great media pull, especially in the Spanish-speaking world. We are talking about singers like Rauw Alejandro, Ozuna, Manuel Turizo, Grupo Frontera and the Argentine producer Bizarrap. Also with North American singers like Cardi B with 'Puntería,' whose video has already been released.

Women No Longer Cry - its name comes from one of the verses of 'Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53' - it is the twelfth studio album by the 47-year-old singer from Barranquilla. The last was El Dorado, published in 2017 and which included songs like 'Chantaje' (with Maluma) or 'La Bicicleta' (with Carlos Vives).

