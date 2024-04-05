Voters perceive Biden as a weaker, less likeable and less honest leader than in 2020

On June 5, 2020, Joe Biden won the Democratic nomination for that year's elections after competing against other candidates such as Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg and Pete Buttigieg, among others. He defeated Donald Trump in the presidential elections held in November and took office two months later. At that time, he had respectable personality ratings, according to public opinion. But, as the years progressed, these indicators have plummeted considerably.

A poll conducted by Gallup revealed that Americans are not satisfied with the several aspects of Biden's role as president. For example, they are disappointed with his ability to manage the country effectively. Four years ago, 52% approved of Biden on this issue. Now, only 39% do. Americans' perception of him as a strong and determined leader has also shifted. Around 46% of Americans perceived the president as a strong and determined leader in 2020. That number has since fallen to 38% in 2024.

On more personal grounds, Biden's rankings are tanking on issues such as whether he is seen as a nice person (from 66% in 2020 to 57% in 2024), if he shows good judgment in times of crisis (from 49% to 40%), if he cares about the needs of Americans (from 55% to 48%) and if he is honest and trustworthy (from 52% to 46%).

While Biden is tanking, Trump is making a comeback

Everything indicates that the same two candidates from four years ago will face off again in this year's election. Donald Trump is the only Republican candidate still in the race, while Biden still has a rival on the Democratic list who has yet to withdraw his candidacy.

Biden's numbers have fallen in the six previous issues. On the other hand, Trump has managed to improve four of his ratings, even though these improvements are minimal.

For example, recent data shows that compared to 2020, more Americans now believe Trump will be able to manage the country more effectively (49% compared to 48%) They also think he is a somewhat nicer person (from 36% to 37%), a stronger and more determined leader (from 56% to 57%) and shows better judgment in a crisis (from 44% to 45%).

However, the former president's ratings went down on two issues. The first is whether he cares about people's needs (from 45% to 42%) and the second is whether he is honest and trustworthy (from 40% to 35%).