Uri Berliner resigns and charges NPR CEO and her "divisive" policies

The senior journalist of the public broadcaster wrote a column weeks prior to denounce the progressive and democrat bias of the media and its management.



JUAN PEñA
April 18, 2024
Uri Berliner, the senior NPR journalist who denounced the prevailing ideological bias at the public broadcaster announced his resignation Wednesday. In a message posted via social media, Berliner took direct aim at the network's new CEO and her "divisive views."

Berliner, who had worked at NPR for more than 25 years, wrote a public column for The Free Press this April. In his open letter, Berliner denounced the media outlet's lack of diversity of opinion and its deteriorating image.

He highlighted the proliferation of Democrats in the network's editorial positions, which he put at 87, while no Republican holds similar positions in the corporation. Berliner argued that the Democratic and progressive bias transformed NPR into a media outlet for Democrats and progressives.

Berliner's column provoked a reaction from NPR management, who called Berliner's allegation inaccurate and asserted that its staff has a broad diversity. Management further retaliated against him and penalized him with a five-day suspension of pay.

I am resigning from NPR, a great American institution where I have worker for 25 years. I don't support calls to defund NPR. I respect the integrity of my colleagues and wish for NPR to thrive and do important journalism. But I cannot work in a newsroom where I am disparaged by a new CEO whose divise views confirm the very problems at NPR that I cite in my Free Press essay.

