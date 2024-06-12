University of Miami president named next chancellor of UCLA

The appointment will not be made official until January. Meanwhile, Darnell Hunt will serve on an interim basis.

Julio Frenk, a Mexican public health expert who has directed the University of Miami since 2015, will be the next chancellor of the University of California, Los Angeles. The information was reported by The New York Times, but the appointment will not be made official until January.

Meanwhile, the University of California Board of Regents named Darnell Hunt, executive vice chancellor, to serve as interim chancellor beginning in August.

The appointment comes after UCLA experienced a series of antisemitic protests on its campus.

"Dr. Frenk will become the first Latino to lead UCLA, whose student body is one of American higher education’s most diverse. He will succeed Gene Block, who will step down at the end of July," said The New York Times.

Frenk was born in Mexico City and was Mexico's health secretary from 2002 to 2006. He later became dean of the Harvard School of Public Health. He left the position in 2015 to become president of the University of Miami.