Mundo

Un muerto y varios heridos por "fuertes turbulencias" en un Boeing en ruta desde Londres a Singapur

El vuelo de Singapore Airlines tuvo que ser desviado a Bangkok.

(ARCHIVO) Un trabajador limpia un logotipo de Singapore Airlines en la Feria Internacional de Turismo (ITB, Internationale Tourismusboerse) de Berlín el 6 de marzo de 2023. Singapore Airlines dijo el 21 de mayo de 2024 que una persona murió y otras resultaron heridas tras una "turbulencia severa" en un vuelo procedente de Londres que realizó un aterrizaje de emergencia en Bangkok.
(AFP)
VOZMEDIA STAFF
mayo 21, 2024
(AFP / VOZ MEDIA) Una persona murió y varias resultaron heridas por las "fuertes turbulencias" registradas en un vuelo de Singapore Airlines de Londres a Singapur, que tuvo que ser desviado a Bangkok, informó la compañía este martes.

"Confirmamos que hubo heridos y un muerto a bordo del Boeing 777-300ER. En total, había 211 pasajeros y 18 tripulantes a bordo", indicó la aerolínea en las redes sociales.

