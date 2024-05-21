Un muerto y varios heridos por "fuertes turbulencias" en un Boeing en ruta desde Londres a Singapur

(AFP / VOZ MEDIA) Una persona murió y varias resultaron heridas por las "fuertes turbulencias" registradas en un vuelo de Singapore Airlines de Londres a Singapur, que tuvo que ser desviado a Bangkok, informó la compañía este martes.

"Confirmamos que hubo heridos y un muerto a bordo del Boeing 777-300ER. En total, había 211 pasajeros y 18 tripulantes a bordo", indicó la aerolínea en las redes sociales.

Singapore Airlines flight #SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en-route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time on 21 May 2024.

We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on…

