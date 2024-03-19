Instead of seeing antisemites where there are none or calling for delusional solutions to the conflict in the Middle East, Democrats should confront the enemies of the West as they should, or at least not stand in the way of those who want to do so.

Former President Donald Trump has once again been accused of antsemitism after making strong pro-Jewish and pro-Israeli statements. Yes, that's how paradoxical the matter is. I am saying this as a Jew and a Zionist, having lived in Israel for almost seven years of my life.

The statements were made on Sebastian Gorka's program, who was part of the Trump administration and now hosts a conservative radio show. During the interview, the former president called out Chuck Schumer, Senate majority leader, who demanded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be impeached.

What did Trump say that generated such a stir? First of all, he argued that Democratic officials "hate Israel." In this case, I must admit, the former president was partially wrong. The most left wing of the Democratic Party indeed hates the Jewish State, and certainly Jews in general. Any sensible person can distinguish the repulsive antisemitism of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, or even the demonization of Israel by AOC or Bernie Sanders. However, not everyone hates the Jewish state, even if on many occasions their opinions are laden with ignorance or political opportunism. Nevertheless, to accuse Trump of antisemitism for these statements is delusional. If anything, one could say he exaggerated but his intention is to defend Jews and Israel, not to attack them.

Trump added that "any Jew who votes Democrat hates their religion. (...) They hate everything about Israel, and they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel will be destroyed." While I don't always support the former president's style of criticizing his opponents, which is sometimes exaggerated and somewhat verbose and impulsive, he is not entirely wrong. Trump understands how to combat Islamic fundamentalism and he understands how timorous and cowardly the international community is. He knows that we should not negotiate with terrorists. On the contrary, we have to get rid of them. Therefore, any member of my collectivity, who is progressive and guilt-ridden, must understand that the radical Islamist will never see him as someone who understands him, but as a weak and easily subdued person. Do they hate Israel? I don't know, some surely do, but most have been brainwashed by the leftist media and politicians, who continue with the 'strong against the weak' nonsense when the 'weak' are the ones who want to subject us to their totalitarian and intolerant whims.

Trump also claimed that Schumer's statements are only electioneering. "Don't forget, when you see these Palestinian marches, even I'm amazed at how many people participate in them. And guys like Schumer see that, and to him they're votes. I think they're votes mostly because he was always pro-Israel. Now he's very anti-Israel," he argued. On this point, the former president is 100% correct. Democrat hypocrisy leads them to be dishonest and contradictory. They know that the relationship between Netanyahu and Trump has always been excellent. Moreover, in northern Israel there is a village called Ramat Trump, named after the former president by the Israeli prime minister. And, surely, this is the main reason why Schumer has called for Netanyahu's impeachment.

What did Democrats say about Trump's remarks?

Following Trump's blunt remarks, Andrew Bates, White House spokesman, quickly released a statement responding to the former president's statements.

"President Biden has put his foot down when it comes to vile and unhinged Antisemitic rhetoric. As Antisemitic crimes and acts of hate have increased across the world — among them the deadliest attack committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust — leaders have an obligation to call hate what it is and bring Americans together against it," the statement read.

"There is no justification for spreading toxic, false stereotypes that threaten fellow citizens. None. Like President Biden said, he was moved to run for President when he saw Neo Nazis chanting ‘the same Antisemitic bile that was heard in Germany in the 1930s’ in Charlottesville. He will never give hate any safe harbor, including today," Bates said.

Bates' statement is, in part, correct. Racism must be fought wherever it is and wherever it comes from. However, what is not clear is what part of Trump's statements the spokesman claims is full of hatred. Is it because he used the word 'Jew' to criticize part of the community to which I proudly belong? I largely share the former president's message, beyond the caveats expressed above. In order to defend Israel and my community, it is also necessary to point out the mistakes made within it. One can claim, as I myself have argued, that he exaggerates or generalizes. One can even say that they disagree with his stance. However, accusing him of antisemitism when his clear intention is to defend Jews and Israel is a misplaced political maneuver.

Instead of paying too much attention to what Trump says, Democrats should focus on actually seeking peace in the region, which can be achieved by understanding the reality of the Middle East. Instead of claiming someone is an antisemite or calling for fanciful and delusional solutions to the conflict, they should confront the West's enemies or at least not stand in the way of those who do.